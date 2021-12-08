This year’s girls basketball bracket of Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament is a veritable “who’s who” of prep basketball — and Zeke Vilegas made it that way.
It is no coincidence that side of the tournament features three reigning state champions and two runners-up in the bracket. Villegas said he started looking for quality opponents the moment he nabbed Hobbs, last year’s 5A runner-up, over the summer for the tournament that begins Thursday.
“I just wanted to get them some competition,” Villegas said. “So, I started calling teams around and, little by little, they got on board.”
Gallup, last season’s 4A champion, is on the opposite side of the bracket from the Lady Eagles, while reigning 3A champion Navajo Prep plays an 11 a.m. game against West Las Vegas, which was the second seed last year. Rounding out the list of champions are the Pecos Lady Panthers, the 2A champion, who play the host Jaguars at 5 p.m. It will be the second time in the past five days they face off, with Capital winning 43-39 on Saturday.
As if that wasn’t enough, 4A runner-up Española Valley will also make an appearance — the Lady Sundevils take on Hobbs in a 2 p.m. opening-round game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
Lady Eagles head coach Joe Carpenter said his athletic director, Brenda Wilson, just happened to find a tournament that had an opening in the schedule for this weekend.
“She was like, ‘It would be good for you to go up north to play some northern teams,’ ” Carpenter said.
It’s not like Hobbs has been sitting at home waiting for competition to appear. The Lady Eagles traveled to Dallas last weekend for the She Got Game Classic, playing Texas teams from Cibolo and Arlington as well as one from Centennial, Colo. On Monday, they went to Lubbock to play Cooper, which they won 46-33.
It’s an important stretch for Hobbs, which lost junior guard and All-State performer Wisdom Anthony after winning its season opener over El Paso Montwood on Nov. 23. She was going to be a key part of a rebuilding year for a program that lost five seniors to graduation. Now, Carpenter said his lineup against Cooper featured a starting lineup of four freshmen and a sophomore.
“A lot of them were watching from the sideline when we were playing for the state championship against [Albuquerque Volcano Vista],” Carpenter said. “But they played quite a bit during the year because we had a lot of blowouts.”
If anything, the Lady Eagles’ story resonates with several of the teams at the tournament. Española Valley lost six seniors and two juniors from last season — with the juniors (Cameron Conners and Jordan Torres) now seniors playing at Santa Fe Indian School after it resumed athletic competition this year. The Lady Braves will play Gallup in the 8 a.m. game to kick off the entire tournament.
The Lady Sundevils will compete with a team that is still learning the varsity ropes, and head coach Joe Estrada said the goal is to compete as best the team can against Hobbs, especially with a few players in COVID-19 quarantine for the week.
“If we can go out there and battle with them and say we played a full 32 minutes, when we’re going to count that as a success,” Estrada said. “That’s what we need right now — to play a full 32 minutes of basketball.”
Meanwhile, Pecos is also going through a transition after losing All-State player Trinity Herrera and starting guard Alexis Gonzales to graduation, then top returning forward Mistidawn Roybal when she transferred to Las Vegas Robertson.
While those teams are in a state of flux, SFIS is a team on the rise. After not competing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lady Braves are off to a 7-0 start after downing Capital 56-14 on Tuesday. They take on a Gallup team that is 5-1 and lost to a Farmington team that is considered a contender in 5A.
SFIS head coach Patricia Chavez said after Tuesday’s win, she welcomes the challenge of playing the Lady Bengals and the rest of the teams in the bracket.
“We’ll be seeing some of the best teams in the state, and Gallup is a big, formidable opponent. I want to challenge my girls, have them compete against a team like that to see where they can go.”
Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament When: Thursday-Saturday Where: Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium
Thursday’s first-round schedule
Girls u Santa Fe Indian School vs. Gallup, 8 a.m. u West Las Vegas vs. Navajo Prep, 11 a.m. u Hobbs vs. Española Valley, 2 p.m. u Pecos vs. Capital, 5 p.m. Boys u Pojoaque Valley vs. Grants, 9:30 a.m. u Kirtland Central vs. Pecos, 12:30 p.m. u Aztec vs. Española Valley, 3:30 p.m. u Tohatchi vs. Capital, 6:30 p.m.
