The impressive run of Santa Fe Little League’s state champion baseball team has come to an end.

The all-star team of players between the ages of 11 and 13 reached the semifinals of the 2023 Intermediate 50/70 Baseball Southwest Region Tournament in Sugarland, Texas, this week. Santa Fe was eliminated with a 10-3 loss to Weslaco Little League on Tuesday night.

The game was far more competitive than the score reflected, as Santa Fe had 11 hits and scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.

