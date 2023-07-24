The impressive run of Santa Fe Little League’s state champion baseball team has come to an end.
The all-star team of players between the ages of 11 and 13 reached the semifinals of the 2023 Intermediate 50/70 Baseball Southwest Region Tournament in Sugarland, Texas, this week. Santa Fe was eliminated with a 10-3 loss to Weslaco Little League on Tuesday night.
The game was far more competitive than the score reflected, as Santa Fe had 11 hits and scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.
“They played with heart and class to the very end,” said the team’s coach, Luke Cordova. “We had the bases loaded twice with the ability to go up, and it just didn’t fall in our favor.”
Santa Fe went 1-2 in the double-elimination tournament, beating the team from Texas East in the opening round. The team won six of its eight games, a run that took it through a district and state championship, then the regionals.
“These boys are champions, and they played to the very last out with smiles on their face while turning double plays and making big hits,” Cordova said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their performance this live and stage. We will be back for Juniors next year.”
Intermediate baseball is a level of Little League considered one step beyond Majors, the 10 to 12 age group that sends its teams to Williamsport, Pa., for the World Series. The distance in intermediate competition is 50 feet from the mound to the plate and 70 feet for the basepaths.
Junior (12 to 14) and Senior (13 to 16) leagues are played on adult-sized fields.
SOFTBALL
The Santa Fe Little League all-stars are set to take part in Tuesday’s second round of the Senior League Softball Southwest Region Tournament in Alexandria, La.
Coached by Maria Cedillo, the club will face the Texas West team from Texas District 9 Little League on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Texas West opened play Monday, beating Texas East 13-1.
Santa Fe received a bye though Monday’s opening round as the other four teams, including the state champions from Colorado and Louisiana, were in action.
Santa Fe would play at least one game Wednesday. The tournament championship will be played Thursday night.