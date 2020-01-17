The book is out on the Lobos.
In truth, it was basically published the moment the 2019-20 men’s basketball season began but jumped to the top of the bestseller list this past week after a flurry of activity that has come to define the University of New Mexico program.
Gone is the team’s starting center, tossed from the roster after an arrest for suspected DWI. Gone, too, is the suspended point guard, likely out for the rest of the season. Toss in an injury to the tallest guard on the roster, and it’s one giant mess that only appears to be getting worse by the second.
All this for a team that is still 15-4 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain West heading into Saturday’s late afternoon visit to UNLV.
Why so bad?
Consider the stats: UNM is getting picked apart at the 3-point line. Opponents are greenlighting shot after shot from beyond the arc against a defense that is more concerned with defending the paint. As of Friday, only four other teams in Division I had given up more 3-point attempts than New Mexico’s 511 and just five more had given up more made shots (UNM, 175) from downtown.
Colorado State had a field day in Wednesday night’s 33-point blowout in Fort Collins, Colo. The Rams hit 19 3s, exploiting a four- and five-guard Lobo lineup that ran a zone press for most of the first half.
“That zone press early really hurt us,” UNM head coach Paul Weir said. “They got a couple of open 3s. I told the guys at halftime, even postgame, the start of the game was on me, just a poor coaching decision and I kind of feel responsible for them getting out the way that they did.”
Weir said CSU’s speed was too much for his bigger and, presumably, slower guards. It figures to be a problem the rest of the way, including Saturday’s stop in Las Vegas, Nev., against a guard-heavy Rebels lineup.
The Lobos are giving up an average of 9.2 3-pointers a game. Weir assumed showing more full-court press was the way to go against CSU.
“By the time we got to game time, it’s kinda been something we’ve done a lot this year, it was like ‘Well let’s start with it,’ ” Weir said. “We don’t want to send our team a message of, you know, fear early on. It was a bad move.”
A knee injury to Vance Jackson late in the first half of the Colorado State game — tests revealed no damage but enough swelling to require an undetermined amount of down time — and the shorthanded Lobo lineup just got a whole lot smaller.
It gave Weir a chance to play a hodgepodge of role players and bench warmers against CSU. In a sense, Weir said, it was an audition for those rarely seen players to get more playing time the rest of the season. Only one impressed him.
“Unfortunately outside of E-man [freshman Emmanual Kuac] nobody else, I thought, really delivered,” Weir said. “Some of the other guys looked like maybe they’ve been pouting about not playing and it just didn’t show up very well.”
A 6-foot-7 guard from Canada, Kuac nearly doubled his career minutes with 12 against CSU. All eight points he had in that game were the only points of his college career. He even banked in a 3-pointer for good measure.
If anything good came out of the blowout loss, Weir said, it was finding out that some of his guys have a little spark in them, after all.
“Sometimes those games, they just go that way,” Weir said. “I’ve never quite seen anything like that, as far as just being on the receiving end of it.”
GAME NOTESNo change: Former starter JJ Caldwell is still suspended from basketball-related activities, but UNM lifted the point guard’s campus ban Friday.
UNM suspended Caldwell indefinitely on Dec. 22 without offering an explanation. Neither UNM nor anyone in athletics has commented publicly on the matter, saying only that he was not allowed to participate in any team activities. The school took it a step further, banning him from campus and evicting him from his Lobo Village residence after a claim of battery against a 22-year-old woman identified only as an ex-girlfriend.
The starting point guard for the first 13 games, Caldwell has missed the last six. He responded to the suspension by filing a lawsuit Jan. 2 seeking an immediate return to the team, plus a return to campus and his residence, and undisclosed financial considerations.
UNM’s spring semester begins Monday. All but one of Caldwell’s classes are online, so the ban will allow him on campus to complete his remaining class.
Gamblin’ man: If you’re looking at recent history as a gauge for how things will go Saturday, the Lobos have won five of their last seven games against UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center. They’ve won nine of the 29 regular season meetings in Vegas but are 8-9 against the Rebels — MWC Tournament included — since 2005.
