Santa Fe County’s upgrade from yellow status to green on the New Mexico Department of Health’s coronavirus scale gives more fans access to live sporting events at local high schools.
That’s the good news.
It means the more the number of cases come down, the more access the public has to viewing their favorite local teams and athletes.
The bad news? Not everyone can get in.
Green status means any outdoor venue inside the county can allow up to 50 percent of its capacity while indoor events can accommodate up to 25 percent. Determining who gets in and exactly how many seats are available is now the big question.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Larry Chavez said he’s been working on those answers all week. As soon as Wednesday’s update came out, his phone lit up even more than it normally did when the state eased its public health order and said counties in good standing could immediately begin hosting sports with fans in certain circumstances.
By Wednesday afternoon, Chavez announced his plan ahead of this weekend’s much-anticipated football games at Santa Fe High and Capital.
The Demons will host Rio Rancho at cavernous Ivan Head Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday, while across town, Capital will get a visit from Los Alamos in a 1 p.m. kickoff. At 50 percent capacity, Santa Fe High’s stadium can accommodate nearly 3,000 fans. Capital can hold roughly half as many, depending on how the official capacity is determined.
Chavez said he worked with Santa Fe’s fire marshal to determine the seating capacity for each venue. Some are trickier than others because seating arrangements are so spread out with further options for fans to occupy standing room only areas.
Either way, the school district made the decision to eliminate game-day ticket sales.
“Tickets sales will stop the day before a game,” Chavez said. “That’s the word we want to get out.”
Adult tickets are $5, with student seats going for $2. A maximum of five tickets can be sold to one person.
While purchases must be made in advance, phone and internet sales services are not yet in place. Ticket offices are open Friday at each school, and all sales must be done in person, Chavez said.
“Of course, we’ve set aside tickets for visiting teams. ... That way, they’re not wondering why they can’t see their kids play as well,” he said.
The school district sent an undisclosed number of tickets to Rio Rancho and Los Alamos for Saturday’s football games. The rest are reserved for fans from Santa Fe. Chavez said special considerations will be made for the parents and families of their players. What’s left will be sold to the general public.
All public school contests will be streamed online for those who cannot attend. The school district has purchased video equipment to provide a live feed of all indoor and outdoor events for the remainder of the 2020-21 sports calendar.
Tickets for Saturday’s games will be sold at both schools Friday. Ticket offices will remain open until the end of the business day or until seats are sold out, whichever comes first.
Chavez asked fans to get those tickets early to prevent the awkward possibility of showing up at the gate Saturday thinking there will be walk-up sales.
The school district is exploring the option of e-ticketing for online sales but will not have enough time to install it right away. Until last week, the state had no plans to let spectators in for high school sporting events.
“Right now, with the small window and the turnaround, it just didn’t give us the opportunity to get that message out to the community as to how to purchase them,” Chavez said. “It would have given us just a couple days, maybe 24 hours to really get it out there. We felt this was the best option currently.”
One minor tweak to the sports schedule had Saturday’s Los Alamos-Capital match in Santa Fe moved to Los Alamos. On Wednesday, Los Alamos County was elevated to turquoise status, which means it can host up to 33 percent of capacity at indoor events.
Chavez said he made the decision to move the match before Wednesday’s color shift. Counties still in the yellow, which Santa Fe was at the time, are still not permitted to host fans indoors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.