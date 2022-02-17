ALBUQUERQUE — In a season of frustrating close calls and a glaring lack of frontcourt help, it was probably too much to ask to have The Pit produce a little something special twice in a span of 48 hours.
Gunning for a second straight upset of an NCAA Tournament-caliber team, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team simply had no answer for Colorado State’s all-conference power forward David Roddy. The 6-foot-6 junior poured in 31 points to lead the Rams to an 83-68 win Thursday night.
“I think Colorado State, I think they’re good enough to go to the Sweet 16, I really do,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “I think they’re that good.”
The same Pit energy that carried New Mexico (11-15, 3-9 Mountain West) to a win over nationally ranked Wyoming on Tuesday was there again against the Rams. The main difference was Roddy.
A front-runner for conference player of the year, he gave the Lobos the opening they needed when he picked up his third foul in a 54-all game at the 13:04 mark of the second half. At the time, he had 21 points while none of his teammates had more than seven.
In the five-plus minutes he sat on the bench, the Rams went on a 9-2 run that put The Pit crowd to bed. UNM never seriously threatened after that, snapping a modest three-game winning streak that injected a bit of life into a season that has been one continuous struggle.
Lobos guard Javonte Johnson said the team’s recent uptick has sent a message.
“Yeah, that other teams should, I think, respect us a little more,” he said. “I know we’re at the bottom of the league, but our record isn’t a good representation of how good we actually are.”
Johnson was tasked with trying to guard Roddy, but only after teammates as big as 7-footer Sebastian Forsling and as little as 6-2 guard KJ Jenkins took their turn.
“He’s really strong, so you can’t really completely stop him,” Johnson said. “You just have to contain him.”
Roddy didn’t pick up a fourth foul, but he did teach the fans a lesson in the rule book. Twice in the waning moments he shot an airball in the low post only to grab the rebound and put it back in. As the fans howled for a traveling call, Roddy headed downcourt with two more points because college and high school rules allow a player to grab their own airball, while in the NBA, it’s an infraction.
“It’s amazing that he’s not like a clear-cut player of the year in the league,” Pitino said.
The Lobos were done in by a stagnant offense in the second half and, to a lesser extent, a frustrating shooting night by Jamal Mashburn Jr. The sophomore guard equaled Jay Allen-Tovar with a team-high 17 points, but Mashburn did so by missing 11 of his 16 shots.
With three of the final four regular season games on the road, the Lobos are fighting for the 9-seed in the upcoming Mountain West Tournament. If the season ended today that put them in an opening round game against either Nevada or Utah State.
NOTES
It was Lobos Give Day on Thursday. The athletic department hit up fans and local businesses for pledges of cash donations to fund various programs. The the goal of $250,000 was surpassed during the game, but it came without any discernible help from the states of Rhode Island and Delaware. Donations from 48 states poured in Thursday but, as noted by The Pit’s public address announcer, none came from those states. ... UNM’s next game is Sunday afternoon at San Jose State with a road trip to Utah State on Tuesday. The home finale is Feb. 26 against Air Force. The Lobos will need to win all four games and at least one game in the MWC Tournament to avoid a second straight sub-.500 season.
