Two football teams took big steps Saturday afternoon.
St. Michael’s solidified itself as a legitimate Class 3A contender and the best football team in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe High, meanwhile, might be in panic mode after a rash of injuries and an 0-3 start.
That much was determined after both teams endured almost three hours of lightning delays and spent more than five hours at Ivan Head Stadium before the Horsemen reigned victorious as city champion with a 47-0 win.
The Horsemen performance was the culmination of a tumultuous week in which the two schools argued over the split of the game’s revenue. It forced the contest to be moved from Friday night at Santa Fe High to Saturday at St. Michael’s before an arrangement Wednesday returned the game to Santa Fe High.
None of that affected St. Michael’s, which dominated the Demons in almost every way to secure the city title for the 15th time under the 21 years of head coach Joey Fernandez’s tenure. The only facet of the game Santa Fe High could argue superiority was in the punt game.
Fernandez said a week’s worth of hard, physical practices resulted in his team’s best performance this season.
That’s because the Horsemen never punted.
“They played hard; that was the hardest I’ve seen them play,” Fernandez said. “It was a great thing to see. I saw a lot of people step up today. It was a great effort.”
The offense hummed behind 145 yards on the ground and a breakout performance by quarterback Zach Martinez. After spending the first two weeks of the season in a quarterback battle with fellow senior Jacob Katko, Martinez made his strongest bid yet to take hold of the job by hitting 12 of 21 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Martinez fed off the momentum he gained in leading the Horsemen to a game-winning drive in a 28-24 win over Capital on Aug. 26, which he said gave him confidence.
“Any time you’re able to make big plays in tight situations, it’s big,” Martinez said.
Perhaps the best sign of his confidence came just two plays into the game’s resumption after more than an hour delay due to lightning in the area in the first quarter. On a slow developing screen play, he allowed the Demons defender to inch closer to him before lobbing a pass to a wide-open Marcus Leyba for a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring at 5:59 of the period.
Leyba said Martinez’s confidence is tied to understanding the offense better than last year, when he took over the position after an injury to star quarterback Lucas Coriz in last year’s Horsemen-Demons matchup.
“He just understands how plays work a lot better,” Leyba said. “He’s just an overall good quarterback, and I’m very happy to have him with us.”
On the other sideline, Santa Fe High was trying to patch together a functioning offense that was missing several key pieces. The biggest loss was junior quarterback Michael Abeyta, who was lost for the season with a torn left ACL on the final play of a 50-0 drubbing at the hands of Roswell last week.
But the Demons also were missing running backs Alex Mora (separated shoulder) and Julian Opetaia (knee), meaning they had an entirely new backfield. Andrew Allen, who competed with Abeyta for the starting quarterback job, was thrust into the running back spot. Sophomore receiver Santiago Villasenor was the starting quarterback despite having no experience.
Those were just three of the nine key players sidelined for the game. Andrew Martinez, the Demons head coach, said the issue against the Horsemen wasn’t talent — it was psychological.
“We have to be tougher,” Martinez said pointedly. “We’re not tough. We made some stride last year, and I thought we’d hit the ground running a little bit with it this year. I was sorely mistaken, but we’ll get back to the drawing board and we’ll fix it.”
Villasenor completed his first two passes — for two yards. He finished the day completing three of 16 passes for 22 yards and an interception. Overall, the Demons had 71 yards of offense, and Martinez said he and his coaching staff have to work harder to figure out how to reconfigure the offense.
They have four days to do that before playing Class 4A contender Silver at home Friday.
“We have enough physical talent to play,” Martinez said. “We have to do a better job of preparing them and getting them right.”
The Horsemen have no such problems. Leyba finished with 77 rushing yards, 61 receiving and scored four touchdowns on the day. His signature play was a 52-yard screen pass in which he broke through two tackles and almost scored before getting tackled from behind at the Santa Fe High 1-yard line.
He finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 33-0, Horsemen, with 10:33 left.
A week after gaining just 51 yards on 30 attempts, St. Michael’s established a consistent ground game for the first time this season. In fact, the overall effort pleased Fernandez, who told his team after the game he saw a team capable of competing for the 3A title.
He immediately added they were far from a finished product, but he dangled the carrot of hope that the Horsemen are capable bringing home the program’s fourth state title under his tenure.
If it happens, the Horsemen can point to a week full of drama and a day filled with delays as the turning point to the season.