Don’t think, just shoot.
Except Santa Fe Indian School sophomore forward Emma Lewis can’t help but think whenever she has the ball and an open look from 3-point range. It’s just not in her nature to shoot on instinct.
The problem is, she shoots better that way.
“She analyzes way too much,” said Lady Braves head coach Tori Morrison. “Catch-and-shoot, she’s good at it.”
With a spot in the District 2-3A championship game on the line Wednesday night in a semifinal game against St. Michael’s in the Pueblo Pavilion, Lewis caught and shot. Most importantly, she made a crucial 3-pointer with 2:01 left in overtime that gave the Lady Braves a 46-44 lead over the Lady Horsemen.
It was the first of back-to-back 3s SFIS hit to win 53-49, propelling the team to a third matchup against top seed Las Vegas Robertson on Friday.
That was the start of a wildly successful district tournament doubleheader, as the SFIS boys showed composure and focus against a relentless West Las Vegas team to down the Dons 66-55 to advance to the 2-3A semifinal Thursday at Las Vegas Robertson.
As for Lewis, she admitted it’s pretty obvious she can get in her own head when it comes to shooting the ball from the perimeter.
“My parents have noticed that I haven’t had a lot of confidence with shooting,” Lewis said. “Having a lot of after-practice and after-game talks, my dad says, ‘Emma, it’s OK to shoot. You know you can shoot.’ And coach goes, ‘Emma, you can shoot.’ ”
Lewis had a couple of shots prior to her big make, and the hesitation was obvious. She missed those, but an opportunity arose when a wild scrum for a loose ball in the paint left Lewis alone at the top of the key. Teammate Jalen Abeyta swung the ball from the left wing to Lewis, who stepped into her shot and hit nothing but twine for a two-point lead.
After forcing a Lady Horsemen miss, the Lady Braves swung the ball over to an open Kaydence Riley in the left corner and she drained a triple for a 49-44 ad advantage with 1:09 left in overtime.
That sealed the win, right?
Well, not exactly.
St. Michael’s gave itself on last shot at an upset when Mariella Ruiz hit a 3 from the right wing with 22.9 seconds left to cut the margin to 49-47. The Lady Horsemen spent much of the night in rally mode after falling behind 12-0 in the opening quarter.
It took St. Michael’s 4 minutes, 18 seconds before finally getting a basket when Jacquelyn Gorman hit a 15-footer. Once that happened, the Lady Horsemen offense got rolling, using a 10-2 to close out the quarter to get within 14-10.
Much of the night was spent watching the Lady Braves (20-6) push the lead to 22-14 at the half and 35-28 in the third, only to see St. Michael’s (17-11) scrap its way back with physical, hard-nosed defense and timely offense.
The Lady Horsemen opened the third quarter with a Carmen Pacheco bucket in the left post and a 3 by Jada Lujan to trim the margin to 22-19 and force Morrison to call a timeout just 64 seconds into the second half.
St. Michael’s head coach Sonya Ruiz said her confidence never wavered in her team despite the 12-point deficit.
“We talked about not letting that happen, but we also know that when it does happen, they are perfectly capable of getting back into it,” Ruiz said.
When the Lady Braves inched their lead up to 35-28 on Abeyta’s three-point play with 6:12 left in regulation, St. Michael’s again showed resolve. An 11-4 spurt was buoyed by a pair of buckets form Maddy Mossman and three points from Mariella Ruiz, the coach’s daughter. When Lujan scored on a putback with 1:44 left, the score was tied at 39-all.
The teams exchanged buckets in the final minute of regulation and both had a chance to win. St. Michael’s had the ball with 11 seconds left, but Lady Braves senior guard Madisen Valdez stole the ball and was fouled with 4.3 seconds left.
However, she missed both free throws and the buzzer sounded amid a scrum for the ball.
When the Horsemen made one last run thanks to Mariella Ruiz’s 3, SFIS showed poise in knocking down four free throws down the stretch.
“This game honors toughness, and that has been our theme all year,” Morrison said. “We have a tough district. I’m not a fan of what this post-district situation is, but every moment matters in a season, and, so, every game matters in a season.”
Boys
SFIS 66, West Las Vegas 55
The Braves had no problem building leads. It was holding on to them that was the challenge.
They twice led by 10 points in the first half, and held a 40-28 lead when Daylean Martinez drained a 10-footer with 2:08 left in the third quarter. But the Dons always found a way to make Braves faithful nervous in the second half.
A 14-6 spurt, helped by four SFIS turnovers, got West Las Vegas within 46-42 on Deshawn Kensey’s two free throws with 3:42 left in the game.
The Braves answered with consecutive three-point plays by Dontrey Callado and Jamal Alonzo to push the lead to 51-42.
However, a 13-5 Dons run, aided in part by a technical foul on the SFIS bench after a no-call on a Kenyen Callado layup, got them within 57-54 on P.J. Montaño’s three-point play with 1:18 left.
SFIS (19-9) was steady enough to hit nine of its last 10 free throws to seal the win.
Braves head coach Jason Abeyta said the energetic crowd might have played a part in his team’s inconsistent performance.
“Us being in this kind of atmosphere, it hasn’t been like this for a while,” Abeyta said. “Some of our boys, kinda panicked a little bit, especially when we throw the ball [inbounds] back to them and give them a layup.”
Kenyan Callado finished with 14 points for the Braves, while Owen Pecos scored nine of his 13 points in the second half. Montaño had 22 points to lead West Las Vegas (14-14).