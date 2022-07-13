ALBUQUERQUE — Less is more.
For the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, the way forward is by having its two star players take fewer shots this season.
Guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House combined to average more than 35 points a game in Richard Pitino’s first year as head coach of the Lobos. Together the pair took nearly half (46.2 percent) of the team’s shots and attempted 51 percent of the club’s free throws.
Toss in the fact the team’s third-leading scorer, guard KJ Jenkins, ranked third in shots attempted and first in 3-point shots taken, it screamed about the Lobos’ major weakness during a 13-19 campaign. The team lacked an inside presence after the exodus of its only proven big men before the start of conference play.
Pitino addressed that this summer, inking a pair of 6-foot-8 transfers to lend a helping hand to returning big men Jay Allen-Tovar and 7-foot sophomore Sebastian Forsling. Former Wichita State starter Morris Udeze has already shown his worth in offseason workouts, doing the blue collar work of setting screens and moving bodies inside.
“Morris actually sets good screens because when I come off, I got like two seconds to do whatever I want,” House said.
Fellow newcomer Josiah Allick, a power forward transfer from Kansas City, is quickly approaching full speed after ankle surgery this winter. He worked out Wednesday alongside the other bigs, showing some of the explosive power the team lacked last season.
“We need from one through
14 guys to be there for us, to be ready and to be locked in,” Mashburn said before Wednesday’s workout at the Davalos Center. “If I got to take less shots, that’s fine. If I got to guard their best player, that’s fine. If I gotta sit, whatever. I’m all about winning.”
Pitino said he fully expects Udeze and Allick to ease the offensive burden on his guards. What’s more, he envisions an offense that is more balanced with a solid inside presence featuring four veteran players who stand 6-8 or taller.
“There’s more competition, which is great,” Pitino said. “But the bottom line is everybody thinks they have a lot of players this time of year, always. That will change getting closer and closer to the season.”
Mashburn and House spent time away from campus this summer. Mashburn said he hit the weights to put on some bulk while House focused on settling in by becoming a better leader — and just relaxing.
He said coming back to Albuquerque has a different feel now that he’s got some time under his belt. He said he moved out of UNM student housing, which makes a difference.
“I feel good; I feel like this is kind of home,” House said. “Everywhere I go somebody notices me. I like that.”
House said he added
10 pounds to the 160-pound frame he carried last season. Mashburn said he’s added some bulk, as well, but most of the heavy lifting was done by the space between his ears.
Learning to communicate and be more of a leader was an emphasis the last few months. He did that by writing things down and expressing his goals by putting pen to paper.
In the end, it always came back to the weight room for both he and House.
“That was a point of emphasis for us because we got tossed around last year,” Mashburn said. “I mean, we felt like teams were able to just bully us and just kind of have their way with us. That’s not going to happen. Our guys have been taking the weight room this year.”
NOTES
UNM is hosting part of The Basketball Tournament next week. The Lobos will have a dinner Sunday night with members of Team Enchantment, a group of Lobo alumni who will be playing in Monday’s opening round of the 64-team, single-elimination tournament.
Enchantment will take on The Panamaniacs, a group of former New Mexico State players. Tipoff is 8 p.m. Monday. The game will be carried live on ESPNU.
It’s one of four games in the New Mexico Regional, which has four games starting at 1 p.m. Monday. The winners play Tuesday night with the final two clubs facing off for the regional title the night of July 21.
The eight regional winners advance to the TBT finals late in the month. The winner of the event gets $1 million, which will be divided among the players.
Pitino said the TBT has been a great way for him and his players to connect with Lobo greats of the past. Team Enchantment, which uses UNM’s facilities to practice, is coached by one of the greatest Lobos of all time, Kenny Thomas.
“I want them to be a huge part of [this program],” Pitino said. “The TBT makes it somewhat easy to get to know them and also shows that the community cares about them.”