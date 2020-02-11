The winner between Class 2A boys basketball rivals Pecos and Magdalena? Mother Nature, once again.
For the second time in the past three weeks, snow prevented the top two teams in 2A from facing off Tuesday. Pecos head head Ira Harge Jr. said the teams will not make the game up because of their schedules over the next two weeks conflict with an appropriate date.
That means the state's top two teams in the class likely won't see each other until the state tournament in March. That is, if they take care of business in the bracket.
That wasn't the only game impacted. In fact, all of the 14 boys and girls basketball games on Tuesday's schedule were postponed as snow blanketed most of the state. With only 10 days left in the regular season, the importance of making up district games becomes more acute.
Santa Fe High's girls team had its District 5-5A home game with Albuquerque Rio Grande delayed for a second time, and the game is tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 22 — the final day of the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe High and Capital boys teams will play their respective district games — the Demons were to play at Albuquerque Sandia on Tuesday, the Jaguars were at Albuquerque High — on Saturday. St. Michael's boys had their 2-3A game at Santa Fe Prep moved to Wednesday, while the Santa Fe Indian School-Las Vegas Robertson boys will play the same day.
Wednesday also will be a make-up day for a pair of 2-4A boys games. Moriarty will travel to Española Valley, while Pojoaque Valley heads to Taos. Both games are at 7 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf will have a boys/girls doubleheader moved to Feb. 20. The boys teams plays Albuquerque's Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy co-op team at 6:30 p.m., while the girls will face Evangel Christian at 5 p.m.
This might not be the end of the snowy weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow in Santa Fe starting Monday and continuing into Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.