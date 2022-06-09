Don Perkins might have been a star running back for the University of New Mexico and the Dallas Cowboys, but Danny Gonzales was struck by his down-to-earth demeanor and the grace with which he carried himself.
Those are the qualities Gonzales, UNM’s head football coach, said he will remember about Perkins, who died Thursday at the age of 84.
Perkins was a two-time All-Skyline Conference selection (1958 and 1959) while at UNM and parlayed his 1959 season into an All-America honor, becoming just the second player from the school to do that.
He then played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys (1961-68), leading the team in rushing six times and finishing his career with 6,217 yards. At the time, only four other running backs in the NFL gained more yards than Perkins, and he is fourth on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing list.
Gonzales said Perkins had a way of getting past the aura of being a Lobo legend when they first met while Gonzales was playing at the school from 1994-98. Perkins was also among a group of alumni who welcomed Gonzales when he was first named head coach of his alma mater in December 2019.
“He wasn’t arrogant,” Gonzales said. “There are a lot of people that you get into certain positions and you get used to the way people tailor things to you. Some people are better than others at not believing into getting into that. He was a very kind person.”
Born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, Perkins came to UNM and was a three-year letterman, and earned consecutive All-Skyline honors in 1958 and 1959. He helped usher in the “golden age” of Lobo football, as the program did not have a losing season and won three Western Athletic Conference titles from 1958-65.
Perkins displayed his versatility as a runner, receiver and returner. He collected 3,466 all-purpose yards during his three-year career, leading he team in rushing in 1957 and 1958.
He still has the second-longest run in school history — an 85-yard gallop in 1957 against Arizona, a 27-0 romp that was the program’s first win over the Wildcats in
17 years.
But it was his 1959 season that put him on the map. Perkins was first in the nation in kickoff returns, averaging 34.7 yards per attempt and was eighth in in scoring with 74 points. His season average remains the school record, and he owns the best career kickoff-return average at 30.7 yards per return. At the time, Perkins produced the second-best season in terms of all-purpose yardage (rushing, receiving, punt and kickoff returns) in school history with 1,459 yards. It remained in the all-time top 10 list until 2012.
The 12 touchdowns he scored were the most in school history, as were the 74 points he accumulated. Both marks stood until 1970.
Perkins capped his collegiate career with a three-touchdown performance against Air Force Academy, as the Lobos rallied from a 21-7 deficit to win 28-27 to finish the season at 7-3.
He was drafted by the then-Baltimore Colts in 1960, but had signed a personal-services contract with the Cowboys prior to the draft that the NFL honored since the league created the franchise late in 1959.
“I remember I was offered a $1,500 bonus from the Cowboys and a contract for $10,000,” Perkins told The New Mexican in 2009. “The good thing is that, even if I didn’t make the team, I would get to keep the bonus.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Perkins played running back and fullback for the Cowboys and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro by the Associated Press in 1962.
While he never cracked the 1,00-yard barrier in a season, he was among the NFL’s top 10 in rushing in every season. He was named to the team’s Ring of Honor in 1976 and was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
After retiring in 1968, Perkins did some work as an analyst for CBS Sports, but settled in Albuquerque as a businessman and a public speaker.
Gonzales said his affinity for history, especially about UNM football, led him to discover Perkins. That he also played for Dallas just added to his stature, since Gonzales was a Cowboys fan.
“Learning that Don Perkins such a great player for them and was a great player for us just enlightened me to be a fan of his,” Gonzales said. So I did all my research. When I got to meet him as a player and a coach and interact with him, you’re star-struck. But that’s not who he wants to be. That was just who he was. To get to know him as a person, he was just an unbelievable human being.”