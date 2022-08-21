It wasn’t a great start for last year’s high school football state champions. The seven teams to earn blue trophies last season were a combined 2-5 on opening day.
Reigning 6A champ Cleveland had its 22-game winning streak snapped with a surprising loss at home to Centennial. It was the Storm’s first loss since October of 2019 when Volcano Vista handed them an “L” in Albuquerque. It was also the Storm’s first loss at home in six years, the last time coming in the 2016 playoffs to Las Cruces.
Last year’s 4A champ, Lovington, was hammered by 40 points on the road by Roswell. Both teams are future opponents for Santa Fe High. In fact, Roswell will be at Ivan Head Stadium on Friday.
Defending 3A champ Robertson was beaten 33-7 by visiting Eastmark, a relatively new school of roughly 1,300 students in Mesa, Ariz. Don’t throw in the towel on the Cardinals just yet; they lost last year’s opener to Santa Fe High and things turned out just fine.
Eunice (2A) and Tatum (eight-man) lost by a combined 66 points on opening night. The only ’21 champions to win last weekend were Los Lunas (5A) and Gateway Christian (six-man). Los Lunas is another future opponent of Santa Fe High, and one of the newest members of what is looking like a very good class of elites atop 6A this season.
This is more of an observation than a news tip, but the helmet changes for Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s require an adjustment phase.
The Demons switching from navy blue lids to white follows a trend of teams going with white domes in recent years.
The change at St. Mike’s isn’t as dramatic. The Horsemen still wear the metallic blue shells with the familiar block-M with “Horsemen” script across the middle, but the Carolina Panthers-esque stripes are gone, as is the two-tone fade to white at the bottom.
Change can be good. It also requires a little getting used to.
Speaking of the Demons, Thursday’s 56-12 loss to West Mesa in Albuquerque continued a trend they need to end if they want to make the postseason — losing in Albuquerque. The loss was the eighth straight for Santa Fe High in Albuquerque.
Its last win? Against Albuquerque High by a 49-13 count on Sept. 7, 2012. The drought will hit the decade mark the next time the Demons play in the Duke City. They head to F.M. Wilson Stadium on Sept. 17 to take on Manzano in an afternoon game.
The Monarchs moved down to 5A this season, so the next chance Santa Fe High gets to beat a 6A Albuquerque school comes Oct. 21 — against Albuquerque High.
The last time the program beat a big-school Albuquerque team in Albuquerque that wasn’t Albuquerque High? Try Valley on Nov. 10, 2007, a thrilling 59-56 win in which the Demons made a goal-line stand in the final minute. That win was the first time Santa Fe High won in the city since 2003, when it beat Del Norte.
So, that’s two big-school wins in the past 19 years.
West Las Vegas will celebrate homecoming weekend with a reunion for its 1969 state runner-up football team. The Dons went 10-1 that season, carrying an undefeated record into the 3A championship game.
Coached by the legendary Frank Herrera, who’s name is now on the team’s home facility, West was beaten 46-14 by Lovington at Perkins Stadium. It was the second of three straight state titles for the Wildcats.
The preseason polls were not kind to New Mexico Highlands University.
The NMHU women’s soccer team was picked last in a 13-team preseason Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference coaches vote last week. The Cowgirls, who lost 17-0 in a recent exhibition match in Las Cruces against New Mexico State, received just enough votes to get 19 points. That’s well below favorite Colorado School of Mines and the Orediggers’ 128 points.
Highlands finished 1-13 a year ago, 11 of those losses coming in RMAC play. The Cowgirls didn’t field a team during the pandemic-stricken 2020 season and were 0-15 in 2019. They went 2-13-1 in 2018 and haven’t won more than three matches since the 2015 season.
NMHU’s volleyball team was picked 11th in a 14-team league led by Metro State. The Cowgirls are coming off an 11-18 season where they tied for ninth in the RMAC with a 7-11 mark.
Under new coach Ron Hudson, the NMHU football team was picked eighth out of
10 schools with 25 points. They’re just ahead of Adams State and Fort Lewis in the coaches’ minds. Mines is the near-unanimous pick with nine first-place votes and 81 points.
The Cowboys open their season at home against Eastern New Mexico on Sept. 1.
Speaking of Highlands, NMHU’s softball program will hold a prospects camp for high school players Oct. 8-9 in Las Vegas, N.M. Players will go through live scrimmages, given skill evaluations and metrics testing, as well as take a campus tour and get tickets to the hospitality tent at that weekend’s football game.
If interested in attending, contact the Cowgirls through their website.
Last week’s 2022 New Mexico-West Texas Senior Amateur at the Albuquerque Country Club had a lot locals sitting at the top of the various leaderboards.
The men’s championship went to Santa Fe’s Geno Torres with back-to-back rounds of 70. KayLinda Crawford of Los Alamos shot 75 the first round and 73 the second to win by
15 strokes.
Santa Fe’s Rob Schneider won the Super Senior competition, overcoming a four-stroke deficit after Round 1 to eventually win in a playoff against Albuquerque’s Mike Quinlan. It was Schneider’s third straight Super Seniors title.
In case you forgot, Santa Fe Little League’s Nadia Cedillo will compete Thursday in the Little League World Series Home Run Derby at Williamsport, Pa. Cedillo, who won the West Regional title, is one of eight finalists competing for the national crown.
The event is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, but it will be broadcast at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Looking for something to do Labor Day weekend? How about some rugby?
The Santa Fe Rugby team is celebrating its 50th year of competition Sept. 4 with a special veterans’ match that highlights its annual Santa Fe Tens tournament.
The veterans match features players between the ages of 40 to 69 from the Old Southwest of Arizona and Santa Fe’s own Anasazi club. It is a part of a dozen men’s and four women’s elite teams from a four-state region set to play at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Action begins at 9 a.m.
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is coming to an arena near you this week. The organization, which is exactly what it says it is — fighting without anything (including tape) covering a closed fist — will hold a nine-bout card this Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Tickets range from $60 to $155 and can be purchased ahead of time online through the RREC website.
It’s co-headlined by the women’s flyweight world title bout between champion Christine Ferea and No. 2 challenger Taylor Starling. It’s also the debut of the former UFC title challenger John Dodson against Ryan Benoit.