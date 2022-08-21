Notes from the North

It wasn’t a great start for last year’s high school football state champions. The seven teams to earn blue trophies last season were a combined 2-5 on opening day.

Reigning 6A champ Cleveland had its 22-game winning streak snapped with a surprising loss at home to Centennial. It was the Storm’s first loss since October of 2019 when Volcano Vista handed them an “L” in Albuquerque. It was also the Storm’s first loss at home in six years, the last time coming in the 2016 playoffs to Las Cruces.

Last year’s 4A champ, Lovington, was hammered by 40 points on the road by Roswell. Both teams are future opponents for Santa Fe High. In fact, Roswell will be at Ivan Head Stadium on Friday.

