LAS VEGAS, N.M. —Mathew Gonzales might be the Maserati engine that drives the Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals, but for one night, they took their diesel out for a ride.
Junior Bodie Schlinger, the 6-foot-2 workhorse post, dragged the St. Michael's Horsemen through the proverbial mud Friday night — also known as the paint — inflicting body blows on his way to 20 points and 12 rebounds as Robertson gained a measure of revenge over their District 2-3A rivals. He was a vital part of the Cardinals' 59-53 win in Michael Marr Gymnasium that kept them in lockstep with Raton atop the district standings.
Robertson showed poise, patience and persistence much of the night against the Horsemen, qualities they didn't quite demonstrate in a 61-57 overtime loss in Santa Fe on Jan. 29. Those qualities came together in the form of Schlinger, who was the recipient of interior passes from his teammates that kept St. Michael's 1-3-1 defense, which was so effective two weeks ago, on its heels.
Schlinger had eight points in the opening quarter and had 12 just two minutes into the second quarter to help the Cardinals (14-6 overall, 6-1 in 2-3A) to a 25-10 lead. The junior also had his hands all over a decisive 11-2 scoring run for Robertson in the third quarter that halted a Horsemen charge to get the score within 34-33.
He had a pair of putbacks on the offensive end that pushed the lead back to double digits at 45-35 and kept St. Michael's at bay.
Schlinger wasn't shy about his performance.
"Clearly, I dominated the post," Schlinger said. "But I was just thankful to get some shots up and get some rebounds."
It made up for a 13-point performance by Gonzales, the 5-foot-6 senior guard and leading scorer. He wasn't upset about his stat line, saying Robertson's goal was to be more selective and get the ball into the paint against the trapping, aggressive defense the Horsemen have used to win five straight games and resurrect their season.
"We needed to get into the middle of that 1-3-1 and try to get Bodie or Ace [Gonzalez] or any of the big guys in there at the time involved," Gonzales said. "Bodie played real well tonight, and he got some offensive rebounds, as well."
He had eight in all, and he recorded putbacks on four of them as St. Michael's (7-13, 4-3) struggled to keep the Cardinals off the glass. They had 12 offensive rebounds on the night, which led to plenty of second and third chances.
"They moved the ball well, especially in the first half," Horsemen interim head coach Gerard Garcia said. "They moved it around and had the open shot, then Bodie would come around on the weakside and get the boards."
With Schlinger established down low, it opened up the mid-range area for sophomore wing Mateo Contreras, who knocked down five jumpers and finished with 16 points in a supporting role.
Robertson head coach James Branch said he made an adjustment by putting Contreras around the free-throw line area to give him open looks or attack the basket.
Branch said he was happy to see Contreras hit those shots, but he wanted him to be a little more aggressive in attacking the basket.
"I wanted him to take over," Branch said. "He's a sophomore and maybe he got a little excited, but that's why we put him that position."
Contreras also showed his defensive chops by getting Horsemen senior guard Adam Montoya into foul trouble in the first half. He had two fouls in the opening quarter and sat for the rest of the half. It took away a vital offensive weapon for the Horsemen, who struggled for much of the first half without him.
They had nine turnovers in the opening half, which helped Robertson build a 15-point lead on Contreras' 18-footer with 4:28 left in the half. St. Michael's finally regained its composure by not turning the ball over in the final 4 minutes of the second.
The result was a closing 15-4 run keyed by nine points from senior wing Devin Flores. When Derek Martinez hit a baseline jumper with :03 left, the Horsemen had the margin down to 29-25.
St. Michael's kept chipping away, getting to within 34-33 on Sabiani Rios Guevara layup at 4:25 of the third quarter. But the Horsemen committed three turnovers and missed six of seven shots during the Cardinals' run that kept them in perpetual catch-up mode.
The Cardinals also had four of their starters on the floor to finish the game — something they didn't do two weeks ago as foul trouble helped them surrender an 18-point, third quarter lead.
Branch said his team learned a lesson about maintaining its composure and playing with confidence. When the Horsemen cut the lead to four at the half, he reminded the Cardinals of the pedigree, especially since many of them were on the Class 3A championship football team.
"I had to remind them that they're winners, they're champions," Branch said. "Maybe not in this sport, but they are winners."
And winners know how to adapt, which is why they got dirty behind their diesel.
