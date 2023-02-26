It came as no surprise to the defending champs to see the No. 1 seed affixed to their name when pairings for the Girls Class 3A State Tournament were revealed Sunday afternoon.

When you enter the postseason 26-1 and winners of 54 games in 56 tries the last two years, certain things are given.

“It does put a target on you, but we kind of expect that,” said Jose “Majic” Medina, head coach of 3A’s overall top seed, Las Vegas Robertson. “These girls, they want that pressure. They’re used to it.”