Santa Fe Indian School’s Kendra Emery battles for a ball against Las Vegas Robertson guard Lovely Allemand during a January game in Santa Fe. Robertson is the top seed in the Class 3-A tournament, but No. 3 seed SFIS lost three games to the Lady Cardinals by a combined 13 points. Jim Weber/New Mexican File Photo
ABOVE: Capital center Amerie Romero scrambles for a rebound against Pecos guard Kristina Ragland, bottom, and Natalia Stout during a December game. Jim Weber/The New Mexican File Photo RIGHT: Escalante’s Brycelyn Martinez, center, celebrates with Emma Maestas during the Class 2A championship against Clayton last year in The Pit. Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican File Photo
It came as no surprise to the defending champs to see the No. 1 seed affixed to their name when pairings for the Girls Class 3A State Tournament were revealed Sunday afternoon.
When you enter the postseason 26-1 and winners of 54 games in 56 tries the last two years, certain things are given.
“It does put a target on you, but we kind of expect that,” said Jose “Majic” Medina, head coach of 3A’s overall top seed, Las Vegas Robertson. “These girls, they want that pressure. They’re used to it.”
The Lady Cardinals are one of four teams from District 2-3A in the 16-team bracket, a field that has No. 3 Santa Fe Indian School and No. 7 St. Michael’s on the opposite side of the bracket alongside perhaps the top overall threat to Robertson’s quest for a repeat: Navajo Prep.
The second-seeded Eagles won back to back titles in 2020 and ’21. Their only losses this season are to 5A’s top two seeds, Hobbs and Farmington, and a December setback to 4A’s top seed, Kirtland Central.
“We’re ready for this no matter who we play,” said Robertson guard Alexis Pacheco. “As long as we play together and play the way we know we can, I think we’ll be OK. There’s some good teams out there, though.”
Robertson, SFIS and St. Michael’s all open at home in Friday’s first round. The Lady Cardinals will host No. 16 Hot Springs while SFIS gets a visit from Ruidoso.
If Navajo Prep is a threat, SFIS is perhaps the other team Robertson wants to avoid. The Lady Braves lost three times by a combined 13 points to the Lady Cardinals and enter the playoffs as perhaps the most balanced team in the field.
Led by power forward Emma Lewis, the Lady Braves know their main obstacle is themselves. Turnovers killed them in their losses to Robertson. If they correct that mess, there’s no reason not to expect another deep playoff run.
SFIS, Navajo Prep and Robertson have combined for seven trips to the finals in the last four years. The only time anyone else reached the title game was 2020 when Tohatchi got there.
Enjoying their best season in nearly a decade, St. Michael’s faces No. 10 Zuni in the opening round. Although they’ve lost four of their last five entering the tournament, their 17 wins are the program’s most since the 2014-15 season when they won 24 games and reached the state semifinals.
Neither Santa Fe High nor Capital made the 5A bracket as at-large invitees. The only team out of their district, 5-5A, was Albuquerque High.
The 4A field has just one Santa Fe-area team, District 2-4A regular season and tournament champion Los Alamos. The Lady Hilltoppers earned a home game as the No. 6 seed and will play Valley.
The 2A top seed went to Escalante, but it’s a 16-team field that has five of the eight first-round games involving area teams. The Lady Lobos will host Lordsburg while No. 2 Mesa Vista is at home against Eunice.
Peñasco, Pecos and Academy for Technology and the Classics are seeded 11-13, sending each on the road for the opening round. ATC heads to No. 4 Capitan.