Boys basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 69, Santa Fe Prep 67

What happened: Was it a missed opportunity by the Blue Griffins, or was it another example of the Cardinals’ mental toughness? That depends on your perspective in a District 2-3A game Saturday in Prep Gymnasium that wasn’t decided until officials ruled Van Anderson’s putback at the end of regulation failed to beat the buzzer. That ended a back-and-forth affair in which Prep led 34-31 at the half, only to see the Cardinals use an 11-2 spurt to take a 45-42 lead midway through the third. A 9-0 run by Prep followed, but the Cardinals used a technical foul called amid a scrum in the final seconds of the third to take a 49-48 lead. The margin grew to as much as 68-63 before the Blue Griffins made one last charge.

