What happened: Was it a missed opportunity by the Blue Griffins, or was it another example of the Cardinals’ mental toughness? That depends on your perspective in a District 2-3A game Saturday in Prep Gymnasium that wasn’t decided until officials ruled Van Anderson’s putback at the end of regulation failed to beat the buzzer. That ended a back-and-forth affair in which Prep led 34-31 at the half, only to see the Cardinals use an 11-2 spurt to take a 45-42 lead midway through the third. A 9-0 run by Prep followed, but the Cardinals used a technical foul called amid a scrum in the final seconds of the third to take a 49-48 lead. The margin grew to as much as 68-63 before the Blue Griffins made one last charge.
“Big contribution from our bench,” Robertson head coach James Branch said. “I’m extremely proud of our guys.”
“I’m proud of the way our boys played tonight,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. “We play in a great district with a lot of good teams, but when you get opportunities, you have to learn how to finish.”
Top players: Robertson had four players in double figures, led by Mateo Contreras, who had 18 points in the his second game back from a season-long injury. The trio of Kenneth Montoya, Brian Lucero and Bodie Schlinger each had 14. Anderson finished with a game-high 24 points for the Blue Griffins, while Mitch Grover added 22 and Morgan Fields had 12.
What’s next: Robertson (20-3 overall, 6-1 in 2-3A) plays at Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday. Santa Fe Prep (9-9, 2-4) heads to district leader St. Michael’s on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 64, Moriarty 32
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers once again flexed their defensive muscles, allowing the Lady Pintos to reach double figures in a quarter just once in a dominating 2-4A game in Moriarty. After staking itself to a 16-6 lead after a quarter, Los Alamos outscored Moriarty 19-11 in the second quarter for an insurmountable 35-17 lead at the break.
“We came out strong defensively, once again,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ray Romero said. “Our offense was also flowing. It was a solid road win in the district.”
Top players: GG Romero scored 21 points to lead Los Alamos. Sofia Trujillo and Carley Holland each scored 13 and Abigail Martinez chipped in with 11. Moriarty’s Sophie Mares led the way with 14 points.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (14-6, 4-0) takes a break from district play Monday, when they take on Albuquerque St. Pius X at home.