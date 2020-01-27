Las Vegas Robertson 47, Santa Fe High 33
What happened: The Demonettes continued their scoring woes, as they trailed 27-16 at the half and 34-22 heading into the third in a nondistrict game Monday in Michael Marr Gymnasium. For much of the third, the Demonettes had just one Angie Perez free throw to their name. Robertson got an inspired performance from 5-foot-8 forward Gabriela Trujillo, who had seven points in the opening quarter and 11 at the half.
Standouts: Robertson senior Tessa Ortiz had 10 of her 16 points in the second half, while Trujillo finished with 15 and Jayden Jenkins had 12. Lexi Espinoza had eight points to lead Santa Fe High.
What’s next: Both teams return to district play Wednesday. Robertson (7-10) plays West Las Vegas in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium for first place in 2-3A. Santa Fe High (8-1) entertains Albuquerque Manzano in 5-5A action.
To’Hajiilee 42, New Mexico School for the Deaf 21
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners lost for the fourth time in their last five games, as the Lady Warriors (9-5 overall, 2-0 in in District 1-1A) controlled the game from start to finish in a district game in Larson Gymnasium. The lone bright spot for NMSD was Mya Malone, who had a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Standouts: Victoria Baca chipped in with six points as she and Malone accounted for almost 80 percent of the Lady Roadrunners’ offense.
What’s next: There is no rest for the weary, as NMSD (7-5, 0-3) heads to Academy for Technology and the Classics for a nondistrict game on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.