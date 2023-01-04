“Torrez Strong” is alive and well — it’s just mostly unspoken.

The last time the Mesa Vista girls basketball team broke their team huddle with that phrase — in honor of former coaches Leonard Torrez Sr. and Jr., who died from COVID-19 complications in January 2022 — was the first day of practice for the 2022-23 season in November.

The goal is to use it one last time, for the Class 2A state championship game in March.

