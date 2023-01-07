Blank sports logo

The bus ride to Española told Jesse Boies everything: The Mesa Vista Lady Trojans had had enough of the drama.

After gutting out a tough win over Peñasco in the semifinals of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament, Mesa Vista wasn’t about to play another nail-biter. A 19-point second quarter provided all the cushion the Lady Trojans needed to down Dulce 68-53 in the girls championship of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium.

The tournament title was the first for the program, but the game was the opposite of the previous two matchups between the teams that saw Mesa Vista win both by a single bucket.

