The bus ride to Española told Jesse Boies everything: The Mesa Vista Lady Trojans had had enough of the drama.
After gutting out a tough win over Peñasco in the semifinals of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament, Mesa Vista wasn’t about to play another nail-biter. A 19-point second quarter provided all the cushion the Lady Trojans needed to down Dulce 68-53 in the girls championship of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium.
The tournament title was the first for the program, but the game was the opposite of the previous two matchups between the teams that saw Mesa Vista win both by a single bucket.
Round 3 was decided in the Lady Trojans’ favor, and Boies, their head coach, had a good feeling on the bus ride to the game.
“We left from the school, and it was quiet,” Boies said. “That kinda made me happy because they weren’t on their phones, messing around. They wore their [headphones], and they were focused.”
Boies also made a key adjustment that went against the Lady Trojans’ style of play. The press was off after the opening quarter, as the Lady Hawks did a good job navigating it.
Add to that the return of junior forward Brittni Suazo, who missed Friday’s 63-60 win over Peñasco because of an ankle injury. The 5-foot-6 Suazo brings an attitude in the paint that is infectious.
“She is a game changer,” Boies said. “She’s tough, and she brings an intensity to our interior defense the rest of the girls pick up.”
Toughness on one end of the court led to patience on the offensive side. Mesa Vista was more deliberate on offense and didn’t settle for the first open look. As a result, the Lady Trojans only hit three 3-pointers over the final three quarters after nailing a pair in the first.
Sophomore Tana Lopez benefited the most from Mesa Vista’s patience. She scored 12 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter, accounting for all but one of her team’s points in the quarter.
Her three-point play to cap the quarter quelled Dulce’s comeback, upping the lead to 47-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Mesa Vista returned to more of a run-and-gun style in the fourth, as Amarissa Quintana and Shanae Silve each hit 3-pointers to offset Lady Hawks post Sidneyanne Becenti’s efforts.
Becenti scored 13 of her 20 points in the quarter, living at the free-throw line with a 6-for-8 performance.
Now 11-0 on the season, the Lady Trojans have established themselves as the team to beat in Class 2A. Boies said the challenges in the first six weeks of the season have given his team a quiet confidence that is becoming hard to puncture.
“These girls know they have been through the tough part of the schedule,” Boies said. “They had to stick together and they did. We ride together, and we don’t leave a person behind.”
Girls
Third place
Peñasco 51, Escalante 42
The Lady Panthers tightened up their defense in the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Lobos to just six points in the final 8 minutes in a battle between District 5-A rivals. Escalante (7-5) cut a 29-22 halftime deficit to 39-36 as Emma Maestas scored six of her team’s 14 points in the quarter.
The Lady Lobos only managed one field the rest of the way, and Rochelle Lopez scored six points in the quarter to secure third place for Peñasco (7-6).
Lopez finished with a team-high 17 points, while Charnelle Gonzales added 15 and Analise MacAuley added 12. Brycelyn Martinez had 15 for Escalante.
Fifth place
Pecos 47, Questa 36
The Lady Panthers finally got their offense in gear in the second half, scoring 31 points after the break to pull away from the Lady Wildcats. While Pecos (7-6) sophomore forward Natalia Stout scored seven points in the second half, she got help by her teammates, as five players scored in a more balanced attack.
Stout finished with 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Linda Sanchez added seven.
Alyse Lovato had 15 points to lead Questa (5-8).
Seventh place
Mora 41, McCurdy 26
The Rangerettes were stingy defensively, allowing the Lady Bobcats just seven first-half points and building a 30-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chene Gutierrez exploded for 20 points for Mora (5-9), while Isabella Martinez added 12. Amanda Tafoya scored 10 points to lead McCurdy, which fell to 0-10 on the season.
Boys
Championship
Pecos 52, Mesa Vista 35
That’s more like the Panthers. After struggling through a sloppy 55-48 win over Escalante to reach the NRG finals for the 10th straight year, Pecos made sure to not let the Trojans hang around in the championship game.
Mesa Vista wasn’t helped by having a hobbled Jordan Cervantes, who struggled through a hamstring injury suffered during Friday’s 67-59 win over Dulce. He failed to score a point and looked like a shell of himself. The Trojans (6-5) never looked comfortable, as only three players scored in the first three quarters.
Jordan Gallegos tried to keep the Trojans within shouting distance with 16 points, but he had little help other than from Marcos Martinez, who had 12.
The Panthers took advantage of the offensively challenged Trojans and built a 29-16 lead that was never threatened.
Joshua Gonzales led Pecos (12-1) with 12 points, and Jodiah Padilla added eight.
Third place
Escalante 70, Dulce 58
The third quarter belonged to the Lobos, as they outscored the Hawks 20-11 to turn a 33-30 halftime lead into a 53-41 advantage and never looked back to claim third place. Dulce struggled offensively, making just four baskets in the third, and could never get the deficit down to single digits after that.
Luka Torres knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points on the day for Escalante (7-6), while Greyson Horan added 17 and Trey Archuleta had 10.
James Johnson had 15 points to lead Dulce, but eight of them came in the fourth quarter as the Hawks (8-9) tried to rally. Isaiah Reval added 13 and Bob Harrison Jr. 12.
Fifth place
Mora 45, Peñasco 23
A slow start gave away to a fast finish for the Rangers, who scored 25 second half points to pull away. Leading 20-13 at the half, Joaquin Barela torched the Panthers for nine of his 14 points in the third quarter as Mora (5-6) built a 33-17 lead.
Mora also bottled up Peñasco guard Elias Archibeque, who managed just four points after scoring 31 in a win over Questa on Friday. Jeremiah Martinez led the Panthers (1-9) with nine points.
Seventh place
McCurdy 62, Questa 33
The Bobcats (4-7) blew up the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-6 to pad a 15-10 first quarter lead to 31-16 at the half, and never looked back. They capped the morning by allowing just three points in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Montoya had 14 points to lead a balanced McCurdy attack, while Casey Nevarez had 10 of his 12 points in the first half. Questa (2-11) had Antonio Romero scored 18 points.