The team that loves to shoot is learning to embrace the phrase “defensive minded.”
When opposing coaches talk about the Española Valley Lady Sundevils, they always bring up their ability to stretch the basketball court with their coterie of sharpshooters. But Joe Estrada, the team’s second-year head coach, took note of how his team ran the table after opening the District 2-4A season with a loss to rival Pojoaque Valley.
In fashioning an eight-game winning streak that included a 64-60 victory over the Elkettes in a playoff for the top seed in the 2-4A tournament, Española allowed district foes an average of 40.8 points per game. While shooting can come and go, the Lady Sundevils hope they have found another skill to add to their toolbox in preparation for the Class 4A State Tournament, which begins next week.
First, though, comes the District 2-4A Tournament championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Edward Medina Gymnasium. Española will face Pojoaque for the title.
Some of the transformation was by design, as teams avoided playing an uptempo game that would allow the Lady Sundevils’ shooters to roam free. But what it did was teach them how to play a more deliberate style. That might be needed to make a deep run like Española did last March in reaching the 4A semifinals before losing to Kirtland Central.
“We are starting to take some pride in our defense,” Estrada said. “I think that should serve us well.”
There were elements of that capability that showed early in the season. Against a larger Rio Rancho Cleveland in the Dec. 7 championship game of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament, the Lady Sundevils were competitive for most of the game and led 16-14 at the half.
A beefed-up nondistrict schedule saw Española match up against several 5A schools — Santa Fe High, both Rio Rancho schools and Las Cruces Mayfield — but it was a stretch of three straight Saturday games against the top ranked teams in Class 4A that showed where the Lady Sundevils were. They played No. 1 Los Lunas, No. 2 Kirtland Central and No. 3 Gallup — according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings — that showed Española might need a different approach.
While Española was competitive in stretches against those three teams, there was also a sense that trying to play uptempo against the 4A’s best might not be the right approach. The closest the Lady Sundevils came was a 56-44 loss to the Lady Broncos, which represented a 20-point improvement from last year’s 55-23 loss in the state semifinals.
However, some of the players said they saw they can compete with the state’s best in spurts.
“I think we learned that we need to play from the tipoff from the start to the very end of games,” junior guard Miranda Salazar said. “We can keep up with teams, but if we lay off on the top teams, they’ll jump on us.”
If the Lady Sundevils needed a reminder of that, the district-opening 54-45 loss to Pojoaque Valley was a stark reminder. The Elkettes were motivated by last year’s 67-57 loss to Española in the opening round of the 4A bracket, and played with state tournament-like intensity. It was an eye-opening experience.
“I don’t think we quite realized that Pojoaque was going to be sky high and ready for that game,” Estrada said, “because the previous experience with them was us winning a big game over them. They had more will to fight and motivation. We just didn’t match that.”
The intensity was there over the next eight games, and it was necessary because of the closeness in each game. The Lady Sundevils won the first two games against Moriarty and Los Alamos by double digits, but the margins of victory has been in the single digits ever since. In four of the last five games, the margin has been by four points or less.
“We do a lot better when we’re under pressure,” junior wing Destiny Valdez said. “It allows us to find our heart. We’ve all been playing for so long that when we’re under pressure, it’s like, ‘We’ve done this before.’ ”
Another change has been improved play in the interior, thanks to junior Kianna Duran and senior Jaylynn Padilla and occasional glimpses of promise from freshman Rhianna Padilla. Duran is the tallest at 5-foot-8, but it’s the effort on the defensive end that has been crucial in limiting second- and third-chance opportunities. Estrada said it was essential considering that every team in 2-4A had players 5-10 or taller and turned district games into a grind-it-out affairs.
Still, it is a weakness other teams have exposed.
“That has been our Achilles’ heel — size,” Estrada said. “We can talk about our quickness, but it sure would be nice to have a couple of big girls to counteract theirs. I think we’ve learned to defend big girls, but it’s still our Achilles’ heel.”
It’s why playing with energy and intensity has been a constant talking point for Española, and it has showed. Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said it was lacking at times for his team in the playoff game.
“We are going to have to match their intensity,” Martinez said. “We are going into a hostile environment, and Española is on a high. They are playing well, and we got to match their intensity.”
Just don’t forget the Lady Sundevils still like to shoot — and will.
