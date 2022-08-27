What happened: The Lady Scorpions were the more physical team Saturday in a battle of Class 6A schools at Santa Fe High. Farmington (4-0) was helped by a pair of breakaway goals by freshman Alice Calabaza and sophomore Jenna Elledge to build a 2-0 lead after 56 minutes. The Demonettes trimmed the margin in half on a goal by Asha Smelser in the 71st minute to cap the scoring.
Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said the team is trying to navigate the injury bug just a week into the season.
“We’re hoping to rest and recover this weekend before a tough road schedule next week,” Najaka said.
Top players: Smelser had a goal, while Jazzi Gonzalez chipped in with the assist. Molly Wissman saved six shots on goal.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (2-1) heads to “The Hill” to take on Los Alamos Thursday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 2, Abq. Bosque School 1
What happened: Even though Prep controlled the tempo in the first half of a nondistrict match at Sun Mountain Field, it only led 1-0 by the break. Bosque (4-2) tied it in the 52nd minute, but the Blue Griffins (3-0) needed just 30 seconds to regain the lead when freshman Benno Hoffman took a pass from senior Asher Nathan to break the tie and hold on for the crucial win over a fellow Class 1A/3A foe.
Top players: While Hoffman and sophomore Cyrus Hnasko scored the goals for Prep, Nathan had the assist on both goals. Junior goalkeeper Van Anderson had four saves.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (3-0) takes on Santa Fe High Tuesday at home.