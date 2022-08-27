Santa Fe High School logo

Girls soccer

Farmington 2, Santa Fe High 1

What happened: The Lady Scorpions were the more physical team Saturday in a battle of Class 6A schools at Santa Fe High. Farmington (4-0) was helped by a pair of breakaway goals by freshman Alice Calabaza and sophomore Jenna Elledge to build a 2-0 lead after 56 minutes. The Demonettes trimmed the margin in half on a goal by Asha Smelser in the 71st minute to cap the scoring.

Popular in the Community