RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho Lady Rams showed what happens when their service game is on Tuesday night.

They also showed what can happen when they’re not on top of it.

Santa Fe High both thrived and struggled at handling Rio Rancho servers in its season opener in Rio Rancho. The Demonettes benefited from five service errors by the Lady Rams in Game 2. The problem was that Rio Rancho only managed four in the other three games, a statistic that was crucial in its 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-16 win.

