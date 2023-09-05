RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho Lady Rams showed what happens when their service game is on Tuesday night.
They also showed what can happen when they’re not on top of it.
Santa Fe High both thrived and struggled at handling Rio Rancho servers in its season opener in Rio Rancho. The Demonettes benefited from five service errors by the Lady Rams in Game 2. The problem was that Rio Rancho only managed four in the other three games, a statistic that was crucial in its 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-16 win.
The match was the first under Santa Fe High head coach Ricardo Sanchez.
The Demonettes struggled through opening-game jitters, only to find their rhythm for a moment to win Game 2 before letting a Lady Rams run late in Game 3 impact them the rest of the way. Rio Rancho, on the other hand, figured out the key to success.
“We talked about serving aggressive,” Rio Rancho head coach Toby Manzanares said. “I feel like we have a really good serving team and our ball control is really good. But for whatever reason, we didn’t come out serving the ball very well.”
Manzanares had nothing but good things to say about the way his team served over the last two games of the match, managing just one serving error in each game as Santa Fe High showed inconsistency with serve-receive that allowed the Lady Rams opportunities to utilize their hitting attack.
Led by senior Ella Lopez and sophomore Jacey Mader, the pair combined for 28 kills, two blocks and four aces. Three were supplied by Lopez, including a pair during a five-point service run in the final game that turned a 1-all tie into a 6-1 lead that was never seriously threatened.
Rio Rancho parlayed that run into a 14-4 lead when Lopez collected her 14th kill of the night on a Demonettes overpass. Sanchez said the lack of consistency, especially in passing the ball, prevented the team from stopping runs before they got too big to overcome.
“Especially the younger players, they can’t be so overwhelmed that they’re not playing the next point,” Sanchez said. “You have the entire match in front of you, but in reality, you just need to be ready for the next point. When that’s not happening, you get overwhelmed.”
If anything, Santa Fe High struggled to answer many of the Lady Rams’ runs all night. In Game 1, the teams were tied at 14-all before Rio Rancho scored 11 of the last 14 points as it took advantage of untimely Demonettes errors to pull out the win.
In Game 3, the Lady Rams scored the first five points and built a 13-6 lead before the Demonettes battled their way to within 16-14 on Zavia Burton’s ace. They were still within 18-16 when things unraveled quickly. A Santa Fe High net violation gave Rio Rancho the serve at 19-16, and then Alex Shane served five straight points, with Mader contributing three kills during that run.
Manzanares said he only had four returning varsity players and the program lost its best hitter in Ceci Vance when she transferred to crosstown rival Cleveland, so chemistry will take time to develop. Making winning plays like they did in those two games will help them a lot.
“If they can communicate a little bit more, to make those reads a little earlier, I think the game slows down for them and we can stay in system with our first touch,” Manzanares said. “Ella had some really nice kills and Jacey got some kills, too.”
Communication will also be an important quality for Santa Fe High to develop if it wants to entertain hopes of making a deep run in the Class 5A State Tournament.
Senior outside hitter Angelina Geissinger piloted the offense in Game 1 and finished with 10 kills, but when she got help on the attack, the Demonettes played with greater energy. In Game 2, sophomore Aleena Hubbard had a pair of kills, while sophomore middle blocker Makayla Gonzalez also had two kills and a block that gave Santa Fe High a 16-10 lead by that point.
Overall, Hubbard had eight kills, while Burton added seven kills, a block and a pair of aces.
Geissinger said when the back row handled the Lady Rams’ serving, the Demonettes were able to move the ball around and keep Rio Rancho on its heels.
“It’s about learning how to stay in the point,” Geissinger said. “When we get a good kill or block, we need to continue to play the serve out. We’ve been working on serve-receive a lot and I just think we need to put our defense together. Our serve-receive was really good in [Game 2]. The big issue is communication. We just need to get there on that.”