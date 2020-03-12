The Peñasco Lady Panthers have been on a mission to do something historic.
They did it by just stepping onto the court in Santa Ana Star Center Thursday morning.
They and the Lordsburg Lady Mavericks were the first teams to play without any fans in the stands in the arena after the New Mexico Activities Association banned fans from the state boys and girls basketball tournament in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Lady Panthers became the first team to win as the top seeds in the Class 2A State Girls Basketball Tournament secured a 64-57 win.
Peñasco (30-2) will face No. 2 Mescalero Apache for the state title at 5 p.m. Friday in The Pit.
While it might have seemed an eerie experience, Lady Panthers head coach Mandy Montoya tried to lighten the mood by having her team clap in unision, then cheer as they walked out from under the stands and to the hardwood. She captured the moment on a Facebook Live post.
“You could my echo — ‘Go! Go! Go!’ ” Montoya said with a laugh.
The lack of noise from the stands didn’t seem to deter the focus Peñasco displayed, especially on defense. Lordsburg made just 25 of 83 shots, and were a paltry 3-for-27 from the 3-point line as the Lady Panthers dared the Lady Mavericks (24-8) to shoot from the perimeter. They were committed to the plan for the most part, although senior post Carly Gonzales deviated from it for a stretch in the second half.
Montoya admonished Gonzales for it, but then realized how loud she was in doing so.
“I kinda chewed her out, and then I was like, ‘Dang, there’s nobody’s here,’ ” Montoya said. “I was super loud, but then I thought, ‘Well, it’s part of the game!’ ”
So, too, are runs.
Peñasco used a 11-2 run to open the second quarter and break a 15-all tie. After taking a 35-26 lead into the locker room at the half, the Lady Mavericks cut the lead to 35-30 on Ana Castañeda’s steal and layup just 54 seconds into the third quarter.
It was a 39-34 lead for the Lady Panthers when they went on a 9-3 spurt, capped by four straight points from Alexandria Sandoval to finish the quarter to make it 48-37.
Lordsburg had one last run in it midway through the fourth quarter, using a 13-4 rally to cut the lead to 56-55 on Brook Hooper’s putback with 3:10 left in the game.
But Peñasco closed out the game by hitting six of eight free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
