Boys basketball
Rio Rancho Cleveland 68, Española Valley 65 (OT)
What happened: For the second game in a row, the Storm rallied from a double-digit, first-half deficit to pull out a win. This time, it happened on the road in Edward Medina Gymnasium, as the Sundevils built a 36-26 halftime lead. The Storm needed an 11-1 scoring run midway through the fourth quarter to erase a 53-43 deficit and force overtime. In overtime, sophomore Elijah Brody drained a 3 to give the Storm a 66-63 advantage they never relinquished.
Top players: Sophomore Daniel Steverson had a team-high 24 points for the Storm. Española had Jayden Martinez with 24 points.
What's next: Española (10-2) takes on El Paso (Texas) Socorro in the Rio Rancho Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 28.
Girls basketball
Rio Rancho Cleveland 59, Capital 18
What happened: A Storm was brewing in the opening quarter, and it led to an ominous start for the Lady Jaguars in Rio Rancho. Capital failed to score in the first 8 minutes, as Cleveland jumped out to a 21-0 lead, on its way to a 28-8 halftime advantage. The Lady Jaguars short-circuited offensively to end the game, scoring just two points as the Storm expanded upon a 48-16 lead by that point.
Top players: Abriana Mares had eight points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Aubrey Jaramillo had 12 points for Cleveland.
What's next: Capital (3-9) won't see the court until the new year, traveling to Los Alamos on Jan. 4.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.