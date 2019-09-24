It’s one thing to be outclassed on the soccer field, but to feel like a second-rate team on your own campus?
The morning announcements were the barometer Capital senior Jackie Loya used to gauge the pecking order of Capital girls soccer at the school. The day after a soccer match, she always heard about the success of the boys team — a program that has consistently been among the best in the state for the past decade. However, it seemed that the girls’ score was often left out.
“It was just about trying to get the word out that girls do play soccer [at Capital] and trying to get the school to recognize us,” said Loya, a midfielder for the team. “During announcements, they would say, ‘The guys won by this-[to]-this,’ but we wouldn’t be in the announcements next.”
Recognition for the girls program has been hard to come by, especially given the lack of success the Lady Jaguars have had. Over the past 20 years, the program has had just one winning record — a 10-8 mark in 2015. However, there is one holdover from that brief moment of respectability left from that team in senior halfback Michelle Nuno.
It was a flicker of hope in the following year, but instead, progress met a brick wall with a 6-12 record and the departure of head coach Ria de Kruyf. Since then, three other coaches have walked onto Jaguar Field to introduce themselves to the team. Soon, it will be a fourth head coach once Josh Zwemer, a 2004 St. Michael’s graduate, completes his orientation after getting hired in August by Santa Fe Public Schools when a previous candidate declined the position.
His official hire was delayed as he waited for paperwork from South Carolina, where he lived until 2018, arrived to complete his coaching licensure. So he is a volunteer coach, and Jared Tafoya holds the interim head coach tag for the meantime. However, Zwemer said he and Tafoya have been encouraged by what they’ve seen out of the team so far.
“They have been very good about their attitudes,” Zwemer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls. Their resilience has been showing. I am very proud of them.”
The season has been a practice in patience, persistence and perseverance. It was a rocky start. SFPS Assistant Superintendent Larry Chavez moved matches back to give the Lady Jaguars some practice time under the new coaching staff, but Capital lost its first three matches by a combined 17-0 score. Since then, the Lady Jaguars have inched along in their progress, winning three of their last five that included a 5-0 win over Pojoaque Valley on Monday.
Perhaps the impetus for the turnaround came Sept. 10, when Capital rallied from a 4-1 deficit against Navajo Prep to win 7-6. Loya said the players talked at halftime about putting in so much work and imploring each other not to give up. Fellow senior Melissa Santos added that communication proved to be just as important, as Capital scored five goals in the second half.
“It was the motivation from our teammates,” Santos said. “We were encouraging each other and [the Lady Eagles] stopped talking.”
Still, the learning process for players and coaches alike has had some bumps. Zwemer said he and the coaches had to learn the Lady Jaguars’ skill level quickly while also trying to figure out a lineup that worked.
However, what the coaches had was a group of players with a chip on their shoulders and willing to put in the work and listen to them. Again, the boys team became a rallying point for the Lady Jaguars.
“We put it in just as much work as the boys and we deserve some recognition for that,” Nuno said. “It’s really sad when you’re sitting there in class and you hear, ‘Congratulations to the boys for beating Pojoaque,’ and expect to hear something for the girls as well and you don’t.”
The work has shown in spades. Zwemer lauded Capital’s performance in a 5-0 loss at Taos two days after beating Navajo Prep, as the Lady Jaguars were within 1-0 at the half before a lack of reserves (they only had two for that match) wore them down in the second half.
“Me and other coaches have made it a point that, no matter what the outcome of a game is in the W or L column, we have to focus on the takeaways from the game,” Zwemer said. “What good came out of it? At this point, we can say there was one game in which we didn’t go out there and do our best.”
The only downside to the season is that Capital had 12 seniors on the roster, which means the coaches will have to get out and recruit a few players from the student body and start building up the numbers in the program so that they can field a junior varsity. Zwemer said there are a few underclassmen who have good skills and plenty of potential, pointing to freshman Gabriela Fuentes as an example.
Junior defender Karina Gutierrez said she feels that taking a cue from the seniors and not giving up regardless of the circumstances was an important lesson to learn from the season. She added that the coaching staff has instilled in the rest of the team a confidence that they can compete on the pitch.
“They’ve motivated us, like, a lot,” Gutierrez said. “We’ve been doing this. We just need to keep working hard.”
Sometimes, hard work is its own reward, but the Lady Jaguars would like the rest of the Capital campus to know about it.