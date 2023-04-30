It was 17 years in the making for the Capital softball program, and nine years of hard work and culture building for Dennis Hernandez.
For the first time since 2006, the Lady Jaguars will play in the postseason after earning the 16th and final spot in the Class 5A State Tournament field announced Sunday. Capital, which finished the season 20-5 overall and in second place in District 5-5A at 8-2, will take on undefeated Las Cruces Centennial in the tournament’s opening round this weekend. The date and time are to be determined Monday.
The Lady Jaguars were one of two teams to make the state tournament in Class 4A and 5A. Los Alamos, the District 2-4A champion, earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Bloomfield.
Hernandez, Capital’s sixth-year head coach who has been with the program since 2014, had to pause to check his emotions when talking about how it felt to get to the state tournament.
“The girls were rewarded for their work,” Hernandez said. “It means a lot, not just to me as a coach and to the girls as players, but to the fans. We had people coming out to watch the girls who weren’t even tied to the team. They just came out to see some good softball and they came out and supported us.
“That means a lot.”
The season appeared to be in peril when the Lady Jaguars were swept by eventual district champion Albuquerque High, which earned the ninth seed, by 12-7 and 23-3 counts that Hernandez called a “bumbling experience.”
However, Capital responded by winning eight of its last nine games, including its final six district games to finish as the 5-5A runner-up. Hernandez said the girls showed a lot of character in responding to adversity.
He pointed to centerfielder Shania Gallegos, whose misplay of a fly ball against the Lady Bulldogs was seen in the newspaper, as someone who took a negative moment and turned it into a positive.
“She was like, ‘I’m never going to have a picture taken of me like that again,’” Hernandez said. “And that’s great, because that was a challenge, and you’ve accepted it. So, let’s go out and produce, and she’s done a great job for us in the outfield.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Hilltoppers (19-7 overall) repeated as district champions and improved its seed by four spots from last year, when they lost to Albuquerque Valley, 9-1, at home in the opening round. A win over the Lady Bobcats will move Los Alamos into the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which begins on May 11 with quarterfinal action at Rio Rancho Cleveland.
All first-round games are played at the higher seed.
Class 1A/2A and 3A will have their12-team brackets revealed on May 7, and first-round games will be played on May 10 at Cleveland.