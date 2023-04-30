It was 17 years in the making for the Capital softball program, and nine years of hard work and culture building for Dennis Hernandez.

For the first time since 2006, the Lady Jaguars will play in the postseason after earning the 16th and final spot in the Class 5A State Tournament field announced Sunday. Capital, which finished the season 20-5 overall and in second place in District 5-5A at 8-2, will take on undefeated Las Cruces Centennial in the tournament’s opening round this weekend. The date and time are to be determined Monday.

The Lady Jaguars were one of two teams to make the state tournament in Class 4A and 5A. Los Alamos, the District 2-4A champion, earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Bloomfield.

