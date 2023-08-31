Volleyball

Capital 3, Belen 0

What happened: The Lady Jaguars are undefeated when playing the Lady Eagles. After downing Navajo Prep on Tuesday, Capital added a convincing 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Belen in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital had a balanced attack at the net, with no player recording more than Madelaine Portillo's nine kills.

