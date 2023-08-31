What happened: The Lady Jaguars are undefeated when playing the Lady Eagles. After downing Navajo Prep on Tuesday, Capital added a convincing 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Belen in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital had a balanced attack at the net, with no player recording more than Madelaine Portillo's nine kills.
Top players: Portillo added eight blocks on the defensive side, while Sofia Cintron had six kills and four blocks. Senior Leslie Gutierrez-Chavez added seven kills and fellow senior Layla Toya dished out 22 assists and five aces. Jadyn Padilla led the defense with 11 digs while Violet Gonzalez had 10.
What's next: Capital (2-0) heads to Farmington on Friday for the Piedra Vista tournament.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Las Vegas Robertson 0
What happened: The Elkettes staved off a potential Game 1 loss to sweep the Lady Cardinals 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 in their season opener in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Robertson battled its way to a 22-21 lead in Game 1 before Pojoaque reeled off four straight points to earn the win. In Game 2, Pojoaque broke a 15-all tie with six straight points, while a 10-3 spurt in Game 3 handed it a 20-12 lead.
Top players: Giselle Muñoz had a team-high 12 kills to go with seven digs, a block and an ace. Joslyn Nunez dished out 23 assists and recorded 13 digs to lead the defensive effort. Larissa Rodriguez had seven kills and 11 digs.
What's next: Pojoaque (1-0) heads to the Moriarty Invitational on Sept. 8. Robertson (0-2) entertains Albuquerque Bosque School on Wednesday in its home opener.