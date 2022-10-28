When the temperature drops, Grace Sandoval heats up.
The St. Michael’s senior striker seems to have a nose not just for the ball, but the calendar, too. Of Sandoval’s
76 career goals, 39 of them have come in October and November.
It was a trend she continued Friday, as Sandoval recorded a hat trick to help St. Michael’s to a dominating 4-0 win over Santa Fe Prep in the Class 1A/3A quarterfinals at Sun Mountain Field. The fifth-seeded Lady Horsemen (13-6) advance to a semifinal battle against the winner of Saturday’s No. 8 Rehoboth Christian/No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep match.
Sandoval, meanwhile, scored her
15th goal of the month and has recorded at least three goals in her last three matches — including consecutive hat tricks against the Blue Griffins.
It was a far cry from her September performance, as the only thing bigger than her cold streak was the swollen right knee that sapped her quickness and cutting ability.
“I had some pretty fierce bruising,” Sandoval said as she pointed to the knee, which had a sleeve over it. “It was swollen up. I had a sac that had ruptured.”
It took a couple of weeks for the swelling to go down — which just happened to coincide with the arrival of October. In six matches in the month, the senior has yet to go goalless.
She took care of any potential goose egg in the 29th minute. The Lady Horsemen spent most of the half peppering Prep goalkeeper Maya Crawford with nine shots, and it was No. 10 that proved successful.
It started with Sophia Miera getting past the Prep back line on a breakaway, and she settled the ball as several Prep defenders closed in. Miera then crossed the ball to a wide-open Sandoval, who calmly right-footed it into the upper right of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Alexa Chavez, the interim head coach for St. Michael’s, said there was little concern the team might start pressing, even though the misses began to pile up.
“This has been a point of emphasis that we want them to take shots,” Chavez said. “We not going to get mad if you’re taking shots. If you’re not taking shots, it’s a different story.”
In all, the Lady Horsemen had 28 shots, with 14 of them on goal. It was a testament to how much they possessed the ball and kept putting pressure on the Prep side. On the other end, St. Michael’s goalkeeper Jacquelyn Gorman didn’t face a shot until the 74th minute, when Marley Belyeu was fouled right outside the penalty box. Her direct kick to the upper right of the goal was gloved by Gorman.
The only problem Gorman had was dealing with the sun — which was right in her eyes.
“I couldn’t see the ball — I couldn’t see it at all,” Gorman said.
By that point, Sandoval had added goals in the 61st and the 69th minutes in almost identical fashion. Both came off of crosses from Tara Schneider (in the 61st minute) and Jada Lujan (in the 69th). In both cases, she jumped to meet the ball and used her right leg to redirect the ball into the right side of the net.
“I like to jump,” Sandoval said with a giggle. “I don’t really think about it with those crosses. I just try to get any body part on it.”
The two goals alleviated any mounting pressure that comes with a 1-0 lead. Prep, despite not winning the possession game, found a rhythm for a 15-minute stretch in the second half in which it showed the ability to develop counterattacks.
Blue Griffins head coach Adelyn Smith said her team’s performance was a far cry from the 4-0 win St. Michael’s produced Oct. 19, where she felt like Prep didn’t compete as hard as it did in the rematch.
If anything, the Blue Griffins (15-4-1) were one pass away from creating havoc on the Lady Horsemen.
“This game felt a lot better [than the previous loss],” Smith said. “I think we were proud as we came off the field. We played with heart and never gave up. You could tell they felt better about the way they played.”
Belyeu was often the one putting pressure on the Lady Horsemen back line, but the St. Michael’s foursome was more than up for the task — especially senior Logan Hunt.
“There were a few breakaways, and she was on them,” Gorman said. “She’s quick.”
Now, St. Michael’s hopes to take the momentum of consecutive wins over the Blue Griffins to the semifinals and a likely matchup with Sandia Prep.
The two teams squared off in the 1A/3A finals last fall, and on Sept. 24, the Lady Sundevils won 3-0 on their home turf. Sandoval was struggling with knee problems, and St. Michael’s was missing a couple of other starters.
Sandoval said the Lady Horsemen are looking forward to the potential matchup Tuesday, feeling Sandia Prep hasn’t seen them at their best.
“We’re at our peak,” Sandoval said. “We’re in peak condition. It just comes down to the mental with Sandia Prep.”
There is a caveat — it won’t be October any more. Can Sandoval carry her hot foot into November?