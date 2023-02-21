What happened: Practice made all the difference for St. Michael's, which was a completely different team against the Lady Dons in a District 2-3A quarterfinal Tuesday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The Lady Horsemen held West Las Vegas to just three points in the second quarter to turn an 8-6 deficit into a 19-11 halftime lead. When the Lady Dons cut the margin to 26-21 late in the third, St. Michael's responded with a 9-1 run to put the game away. "We had two really good practices," said Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz. "Last week, we didn’t get any [because of winter weather canceling school], and we had two hard games back-to-back [losses to West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School] with no practice."
Top players: Maddie Mossman came a rebound away from a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. She also was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Lauryn Pecos had 11.
What's next: St. Michael's (17-10) take on the Lady Braves in the Pueblo Pavilion at 5 p.m. Wednesday, as SFIS has a girls/boys tournament doubleheader. West Las Vegas finishes the regular season with a 13-14 record but should make the Class 3A State Tournament.
Los Lunas 44, Capital 35
What happened: The Lady Jaguars were within 30-25 heading into the fourth quarter of a District 5-5A first-round game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, but it took them more than 4 minutes to score a point in the final quarter. By that point, the Lady Tigers had a 37-25 lead and advanced to a semifinal matchup against Albuquerque High.
Top players: Amerie Romero had 10 points to lead Capital, and Annica Montoya chipped in with nine. Tessa Jaramillo scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to pace Los Lunas (6-21).
What's next: Capital finished its season with a 6-21 record.
Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 82, Tierra Encantada 47
What happened: Not even a last-minute game change slowed down the Dragons, who rolled past the Alacranes in a District 2-2A opening-round game in Christian Life Academy. Originally a 6 p.m. start, tip-off moved to 5:30 p.m., then 5:45 p.m. It didn't matter, as Monte del Sol jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter and 42-19 heading into the locker room at the half.
Top players: Kevin Enriquez continued his one-man assault on the record book. His 33 points gave him 1,599 for his career. Xandro Zubia added 25 and Bryan Enriquez, Kevin's younger brother, scored 10. Ray Roybal Led the Alacranes with 13 points and Xavier Serna scored 11.
What's next: Monte del Sol (14-13) plays at Academy for Technology and the Classics Thursday in the 2-2A semfinals. Tierra Encantada finished its season at 8-15.
West Las Vegas 83, Santa Fe Prep 58
What happened: The Blue Griffins threw the kitchen sink at the Dons in a District 2-3A opening-round game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium, but the hosts handled everything with aplomb. Leading 13-12 after a quarter, West Las Vegas never scored fewer than 20 points in any quarter the rest of the way. The lead was 33-23 at the half and 62-37 heading into the fourth. "They got hot, and we didn't play very good defense, no matter what defense we played," said Prep head coach Joe Vigil. "You're not going to win a lot of games giving up 83 points."
Top players: Four Dons reached double figures, led by D.J. Montaño's 20 points. Johnathon Gonzales added 18, Enrique Gonzales had 17 and Lance Schmidt scored 15. Mitch Grover led all scorers with 29 points for the Blue Griffins.
What's next: West Las Vegas (13-13) heads to Santa Fe Indian School for a 7 p.m. matchup in the 2-3A quarterfinal. Prep ends the regular season at 11-14, but should reach the Class 3A State Tournament.