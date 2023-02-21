Girls basketball

St. Michael's 40, West Las Vegas 27

What happened: Practice made all the difference for St. Michael's, which was a completely different team against the Lady Dons in a District 2-3A quarterfinal Tuesday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The Lady Horsemen held West Las Vegas to just three points in the second quarter to turn an 8-6 deficit into a 19-11 halftime lead. When the Lady Dons cut the margin to 26-21 late in the third, St. Michael's responded with a 9-1 run to put the game away. "We had two really good practices," said Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz. "Last week, we didn’t get any [because of winter weather canceling school], and we had two hard games back-to-back [losses to West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School] with no practice."