It might be the day after Christmas, but Martin Esquibel is treating Thursday like an extension of the holiday.
The head coach of the St. Michael’s girls basketball team didn’t feel right making teams come to Santa Fe for the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament so soon after the holidays.
“With Christmas on a Wednesday, we did get some feedback that the day after Christmas wasn’t ideal for traveling,” Esquibel said. “For a lot of teams, playing the day after wasn’t ideal either. Normally, it’s a day you want to spend with family.”
With that in mind, Esquibel tried a different approach.
Instead of a bracket-style tournament that goes over three days, teams will play twice to start the tournament Friday and finish Saturdaywith the games for place. That means Los Alamos and Pecos will kick off the opening round of the tournament at 8:30 a.m., with the winner playing at 4 p.m. and the loser returning to the court at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
Meanwhile, the host Lady Horsemen will finish the first round against Raton at 1 p.m., with the winner playing in the 7 p.m. game and the loser in the other consolation semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Esquibel said the majority of the feedback he received from coaches about the format was positive, adding that it’s something a lot of players are used to in the summer when they are playing in summer tournaments for their respective schools or for their club teams.
“You go into those tournaments where they’re playing five or six games in a weekend, so they end up playing up to three games in a day,” Esquibel said. “Two games in a day during the high-school basketball season is kind of an anomaly, but the girls are really getting excited. They’ve been telling me they are looking forward to it.”
The schedule does pose some challenges, especially for teams coming from outside the city. Most of the teams will either hang out in the gym or have to find a way to kill time in between games, while the Lady Horsemen and fellow city school Santa Fe High have the advantage of sending their players home, if need be.
That does not sit well with everybody.
“I, personally, don’t like it,” Española Valley head coach Joe Estrada said. “It seems like it’s OK for maybe a [junior-varsity] tournament or a C team tournament, but this is a varsity tournament. I think we play at 10 [a.m.], and if we win, we sit until 4. But what can we do?”
Well, not much. And the topic of the weather has not been touched yet, either. The National Weather Service forecasts snow arriving in Santa Fe late Thursday, with an 80 percent chance of snow Friday. It would be the second straight year a snowstorm affected the tournament, as last year’s version got through the opening round before the last two days were canceled because of snow.
Esquibel said having the first two rounds in one day might help limit the weather’s impact, since teams would lose only one game instead of two like last season. However, if road conditions become an issue, the tournament might get canceled.
“We would have teams in town, and if the weather does turn inclement, everybody is still here,” Esquibel said. “It’s always tough to schedule around the weather, especially when you don’t know what Mother Nature will bring.”
This won’t be the only tournament for Northern teams this weekend, and a couple of tournaments start Thursday. Santa Fe High and Española Valley head to Rio Rancho for the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic at Rio Rancho High School, with the possibility that the two teams will see each other in the next round.
The Demons take on Socorro, Texas, in a 7 p.m. game, while the Sundevils take on Albuquerque Highland in the 5 p.m. matchup. Depending on the outcomes, Santa Fe High and Española could play each other in Friday’s semifinal or consolation.
In Las Vegas, N.M., the Pecos Panthers will try to defend its Stu Clark Tournament crown, and it opens with a rematch of last year’s championship game against Albuquerque St. Pius X.
It will be a matchup between the team coached by Ira Harge Jr. (Pecos) against his alma mater. He is a 1983 graduate who helped the Sartans to a state title in 1982.
The two host schools, Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas, as well as Taos and Mora, are challengers to the Panthers. The Cardinals are off to a 6-2 start, while the Dons have struggled to a 2-4 mark under first-year head coach David Bustos and take on the Rangers to start the tournament.
The Tigers (5-3) get a tough opening-round matchup as they take on Bernalillo (5-4), while the Cardinals face Santa Rosa, which they beat 54-52 on Dec. 19.
