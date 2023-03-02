012423_JG_MikeV.Indian1.jpg

St. Michael’s Gloria Serrano chases after the ball in an attempt to keep it inbounds while Santa Fe Indian School’s Jordyn Henry watches during a Jan. 24 game at St. Michael’s. The Lady Horsemen play Zuni tonight in their first home state basketball tournament game in eight years.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

The goal from the outset of the season for the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen was to get a home game for the Class 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament.

When they achieved that Sunday, thanks to nabbing the seventh-seed in the 16-team bracket, they turned to the next step — winning a state tournament home game.

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, St. Michael’s will play its first-round game at home, as it hosts No. 10 Zuni at 6 p.m. Friday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The girls kick off the opening weekend of the state tournament for all five classes, with the boys playing Saturday.