St. Michael’s Gloria Serrano chases after the ball in an attempt to keep it inbounds while Santa Fe Indian School’s Jordyn Henry watches during a Jan. 24 game at St. Michael’s. The Lady Horsemen play Zuni tonight in their first home state basketball tournament game in eight years.
The goal from the outset of the season for the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen was to get a home game for the Class 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament.
When they achieved that Sunday, thanks to nabbing the seventh-seed in the 16-team bracket, they turned to the next step — winning a state tournament home game.
For the first time since the 2014-15 season, St. Michael’s will play its first-round game at home, as it hosts No. 10 Zuni at 6 p.m. Friday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The girls kick off the opening weekend of the state tournament for all five classes, with the boys playing Saturday.
Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said it’s good not having to worry about getting on the team bus for the opening round.
“Normally, for the last few years, we ended up going to the Four Corners,” Ruiz said.
For three of the past five seasons, St. Michael’s traveled to Shiprock and Navajo Prep twice. While the Lady Horsemen stay home, they do get a taste of the Four Corners — potentially twice.
The Lady Thunderbirds finished fourth in a competitive District 1-3A district, which is neck-and-neck with District 2-3A, in which St. Michael’s resides, as the toughest in the class. If the Lady Horsemen advance to the quarterfinals, they will take on the Lady Eagles, the 1-3A champions and the No. 2 team in the tournament.
Ruiz said Zuni shoots the ball well from the perimeter, but she’s familiar with those types of teams.
“They shoot it like West [Las Vegas] and Santa Fe Indian School,” Ruiz said. “I think playing in their district is very comparable to playing in our district.”
While the goal all season long was to get a home game, Ruiz said she isn’t sure if playing at home is an advantage — yet. Regardless of the location, she said her team has to come out strong in the first quarter. It has been a season-long problem, but the Lady Horsemen showed and ability to overcome it during last week’s district tournament.
They trailed West Las Vegas, 8-4, in the opening quarter, but rallied to a 40-27 win in a quarterfinal on Feb. 21. A night later, SFIS scored the first 12 points of the game, but St. Michael’s chipped away at the margin and even led 41-39 in the final seconds of regulation before losing 53-49 in overtime.
“We need a good first-quarter start, and bring that energy and momentum from the beginning,” Ruiz said. “It’s a big deal, but we know that we are capable of rallying if we start slow.”
Boys
The Capital Jaguars are back in a familiar setting — although none of the current players have any postseason experience. They reached the 5A bracket for the first time since the 2019-20 team finished as the state runner-up to Las Cruces.
While the team might lack experience, the opposite goes for head coach Ben Gomez and his coaching staff. He will coach his 33rd state tournament game when Capital, the 16th seed, travels to No. 1 Albuquerque Volcano Vista for a 6 p.m. Saturday game. Capital is 20-12 under Gomez, who has led the program to the state tournament 14 out of his 16 years over two stints as head coach.
Even better, Gomez knows what it’s like being the 16th seed, having coached Capital to a near-upset over eventual state champion Las Cruces Centennial in 2015. It would have been the first time the bottom seed beat the top seed.
If Capital pulls off the feat against the defending state champion Hawks, it would be the first time a 16-seed did that in state tournament history.
“We had a chance to tie it up a [3-pointer] at the end,” Gomez said of the Centennial game. “But that is a great thing about March Madness — unexpected things happen. We’re going with the same theme — just try to create more chaos and see if we can go out on the road and see what happens.”
It’s a tall task, as the Hawks have won 54 of their last 55 games. As has been the storyline all season long, the Jaguars will face a height disadvantage, but this will be more acute. Volcano Vista features 6-foot-9 senior Sean Alter and 6-7 sophomore Kenyon Aguino, who transferred from SFIS to attend the school when he was in middle school.
If Capital is to pull off the upset, it needs to limit the Hawks’ ability to get second and third chances during possessions. Gomez added protecting the paint is equally important, and was key to the Jaguars’ four-game winning streak that vaulted them back into the state tournament.
“We want to stay in front of the ball handler and not give deep penetration, where we have guys pounding the boards from both sides [of the basket],” Gomez said. “Hopefully, if they take bad shot, we can do that.”
On the other end of the court, Capital’s offense improved when it started making shots it was missing during a five-game District 5-5A losing streak. Once shots started falling again, the Jaguars’ confidence grew and their propensity for sharing the ball became a strength again.
“We just got to be patient and that should afford us good shots,” Gomez said. “I think what we have done in turning things around is that when we started making shots, we were more apt to give up good shots for better ones. When you’re struggling, you tend to not make that extra pass.”