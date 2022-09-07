What happened: The Lady Horsemen continue to prove they're the team to beat in Class 3A by outlasting the Lady Sartans in a five-game thriller Wednesday in Sartan Gardens. After dropping Game 1 by 25-20, St. Michael's responded with a pair of 25-22 wins before the Lady Sartans forced a fifth game with a 28-26 win. St. Pius led 7-6 after a 15-minute delay over a lineup issue but the Lady Horsemen scored eight of the next nine points and won the finale, 15-9, on Marissa Sandoval-Moya's kill.
Top players: The Lady Horsemen had no stats, but the play of middle hitter Alanna Overton and right-side hitter Carman Pacheco came up big at key points in Games 2 and 3. Assistant coach Gabrielle Vigil said the team has shown plenty of composure through the first six matches of the season. "I think they've matured a little bit," Vigil said. "This chemistry is something I haven't seen in a while."
What's next: The Lady Horsemen (6-0) will be a favorite to win the Tournament of Champions on Friday at Santa Fe High and Capital.
Boys soccer
St. Michael's 3, Abq. Bosque School 0
What happened: The Horsemen bounced back quite nicely after a 7-0 drubbing last week at the hands of Albuquerque Sandia Prep. They were efficient when attacking the Bobcats' goal, going 3-for-6 in shots on goal as the defense pitched a shutout. St. Michael's jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half, then padded their lead with a pair of goals in the second half. "I thought we played extremely well," Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said. "We moved the ball around very well. Defensively, we kind of got our mojo back and put up a clean sheet."
Top players: Trevor Erickson had his hands in all three goals, scoring twice and assisting on Marco C'de Baca's goal. C'De Baca had an assist to go with his goal.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-2) takes on Capital on Sept. 13 at home.
Girls soccer
St. Michael's 4, Abq. Bosque School 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen completed the nondistrict sweep of Bosque School in much the same fashion as the boys. They held a 1-0 lead on Lauren Pecos' goal five minutes into the match. St. Michael's scored three times in the second half, thanks to a pair of goals from freshman Sophia Miera. "The team is playing better and better," Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said.
Top players: Miera had a pair of goals, while goalkeeper Jacquelyn Gorman had six saves on the afternoon.
What's next: St. Michael's (3-2) heads to the bandbox at Sandia Park to take on East Mountain Friday.
