Volleyball

St. Michael's 3, Abq. St. Pius 2

What happened: The Lady Horsemen continue to prove they're the team to beat in Class 3A by outlasting the Lady Sartans in a five-game thriller Wednesday in Sartan Gardens. After dropping Game 1 by 25-20, St. Michael's responded with a pair of 25-22 wins before the Lady Sartans forced a fifth game with a 28-26 win. St. Pius led 7-6 after a 15-minute delay over a lineup issue but the Lady Horsemen scored eight of the next nine points and won the finale, 15-9, on Marissa Sandoval-Moya's kill. 

