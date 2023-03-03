St. Michael’s girls basketball coach Sonya Ruiz has been calling on senior Lauryn Pecos to be more assertive with the ball.

When it mattered most, the veteran shooting guard did just that.

Pecos scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the seventh-seeded Lady Horsemen knock off No. 10 Zuni, 45-43, in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium.