Zuni’s Takai Martinez, left, tries to dribble past the Lady Horsemen's Jacquelyn Gorman in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's won 45-43 to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals to face No. 2 Navajo Prep in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
The Lady Horsemen's Lauryn Pecos, right, tries to block a shot by the Thunderbirds' Kealani Kaamasee in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's won 45-43.
Zuni's Takai Martinez anticpates a shot from St. Michael's Ceciliana Ruiz in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's won 45-43.
St. Michael's' Mariella Ruiz, left, tries to block a pass from Zuni's Fernadette Yastatie in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's won 45-43.
St. Michael’s girls basketball coach Sonya Ruiz has been calling on senior Lauryn Pecos to be more assertive with the ball.
When it mattered most, the veteran shooting guard did just that.
Pecos scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the seventh-seeded Lady Horsemen knock off No. 10 Zuni, 45-43, in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium.
St. Michael’s (18-11) advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals to face No. 2 Navajo Prep in the Rio Rancho Events Center. As for the rest of 3A, form held in all eight opening-round games as the better seed won every contest.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten this far, so we’re obviously excited about breaking through and getting there,” Ruiz said. “This group of seniors, we knew it would be special when they got to this point.”
For a while on Friday it was looking a lot like an early exit for the Lady Horsemen. Leading 23-18 at halftime, their offense went into a deep freeze in the second half as the Thunderbirds (14-12) forced five turnovers and eight missed shots in the third quarter. It helped Zuni go on an 21-7 run that put them ahead 39-32 with six minutes left in the game.
Enter Pecos.
“We’ve worked too hard to get here to not win this,” she said. “We just had to start making plays and do what we had to.”
In Pecos' case, it means taking the ball hard to the basket. Pecos is at her best using her speed and physicality to create plays in the paint. She scored six straight points for the Lady Horsemen during a 90-second stretch that started with a driving layup in traffic, then two free throws to tie the game at 41 with 1:34 left, and adding another layup — this time off an inbounds pass out of a timeout — to put her team up for good at the 1:20 mark.
Zuni only scored two points in the final 3:50, and it came on a layup with eight seconds left.
Moments before that bucket, Jada Lujan provided one of the biggest plays of the game when she muscled her way in for a rebound on a missed Pecos free throw with 18 seconds left. Lujan grabbed the ball and immediately rose up to convert a huge put-back to open a 45-41 Lady Horsemen lead.
It was part of a 10-0 run that salvaged the team’s season despite a less than stellar night shooting the ball. St. Michael’s was just 14-for-49 from the field and 12-for-29 from the free throw line. It was particularly bad in the fourth quarter as the team combined to miss 12 attempts from the charity stripe.
“It could be a little fatigue, but we did keep our composure and got a few key rebounds at the end,” Pecos said. “And Jada’s rebound, it gave us the momentum we needed. Especially the put back.”
Those turned out to be Lujan’s only points, and they clearly put the pressure on Zuni. The Thunderbirds managed to get a transition layup from Fernadette Yastatie to make it a one-possession game, but the Lady Horsemen were able to burn the remaining time off by dribbling out the final eight seconds before Zuni was able to get a foul.
Carmen Pacheco had a double-double for St. Michael’s with 11 points and 11 rebounds. She was a force at both ends of the floor, grabbing five of her rebounds in the final quarter. Madelyn Mossman had five points and eight rebounds while Mariella Ruiz came off the bench to grab a half dozen boards and score six points.
NOTES
Tuesday’s quarterfinal is a rematch of last year’s first-round game that saw then-No. 13 seed St. Michael’s lose 57-47 in Farmington. … The Lady Horsemen held Zuni to single digits for the majority of the first half. It wasn't until Keia Gasper hit a pair of free throws midway through the second quarter that the Thunderbirds got there. ... St. Michael's had long stretches where they couldn't put the ball in the basket. They went four minutes without scoring in the second quarter and 11 empty possessions in the third quarter.
FOOTBALL
A pair of St. Michael's football players signed national letters of intent to play in college next season. Horsemen seniors Dillon Pacheco and Marcus Leyba put pen to paper in signing ceremony Friday at the school.
A lineman, Pacheco will play for Western New Mexico, an NCAA Division II school in Silver City. A running back and defensive back, Leyba signed on with NAIA school Ottawa, Kan.