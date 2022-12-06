What happened: Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz was not happy with the defensive intensity she saw from her team, even if it led to a 17-8 lead after a quarter Tuesday. It was a different tune after the Lady Warriors scored five points the rest of the way in a nondistrict game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. St. Michael’s built a 38-8 lead and scored its highest point total of the season, which also brought a smile to Ruiz’s face.
“We hit our outlets and our fast breaks,” Ruiz said. “They were getting second chances, and that’s what helped them in the second quarter. Once we got that rebound, we’d just go.”
Top players: Carman Pacheco had 16 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Jada Lujan and Mia Duran each had 13.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (4-2) plays Capital on Monday.
Santa Fe Indian School 49, Capital 37
What happened: The Lady Braves continued their hot start, improving to 6-0, thanks in part to a 22-point second quarter to create a 31-18 lead at the half of a nondistrict game at Pueblo Pavilion. The inside tandem of Caydence Riley and Emma Lewis combined for 11 points in the quarter.
Top players: Riley finished with 20 points to lead all scorers, while Lewis added nine. Capital was paced by Amerie Romero’s 13 points. Kayla Martinez added 10.
What’s next: Both teams will play in the Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital starting Thursday. SFIS plays Hobbs while Capital (1-4) takes on Pecos.
Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 57, East Mountain 42
What happened: Foul trouble had the Dragons going deep into their bench in the second half. Good thing they held a 32-17 lead at the half in a nondistrict game at Sandia Park. The reserves did their job in maintaining the lead. Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said one area the Timberwolves exposed was his team’s defense on pick and rolls.
“We’re still having a little bit of trouble with that, bu they did better tonight,” Casaus said.
Top players: Kevin Enriquez led the Dragons with 25 points, while Xandro Zubia added 20. Scott Hofmann had 27 points to lead East Mountain, with 15 of them coming from the free-throw line.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (2-0) returns to action Wednesday at Santa Fe Waldorf.
West Las Vegas 65, Cuba 52
What happened: The Dons led 46-45 through three quarters when they finally shut down the Rams. A 19-7 scoring run in the fourth quarter finally pushed the lead to a comfortable margin in a nondistrict game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Enrique Gonzales led the way down the stretch, scoring all nine of his points in the final quarter.
Top players: Jonathan Gonzales led West Las Vegas with 16 points, while Deshaun Kensey added 13 and P.J. Montaño scored 10.
What's next: The Dons (4-1) play Escalante at home on Tuesday.