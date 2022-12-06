St. Michaels High School logo

Girls basketball

St. Michael’s 62, Socorro 13

What happened: Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz was not happy with the defensive intensity she saw from her team, even if it led to a 17-8 lead after a quarter Tuesday. It was a different tune after the Lady Warriors scored five points the rest of the way in a nondistrict game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. St. Michael’s built a 38-8 lead and scored its highest point total of the season, which also brought a smile to Ruiz’s face.

