Martin Esquibel finally has the problem every coach wants: how to keep all of his shooters on the court.
But it doesn’t cure everything.
For the past couple years, the problem for the St. Michael’s girls basketball program was how to score. Creating offense has been a chore for the Lady Horsemen, but it’s an easier job when there are more players who can shoot on the court. And more options leads to better opportunities.
Going into Tuesday’s nondistrict game against Bernalillo, St. Michael’s was averaging 45.6 points per game, which was more than seven points per game better than last year’s team (38.2 points per game).
Esquibel, the third-year St. Michael’s head coach, said that is a product of quantity over quality.
“I’ve got five starters who can easily go for 10 points a piece, and that’s 50 points a game,” Esquibel said. “In the past, I was scratching my head, ‘Joelyn [Fernandez, last year’s leading scorer who graduated in May] is going to get 12 points, and Carisa is going to get me 10. That’s 22 points. Where am I going to get more points from?’ ”
That question reared its head against the Lady Spartans. They forced St. Michael’s into 9-for-50 shooting and 18 turnovers while grabbing 16 offensive rebounds in a convincing 45-20 win in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium to improve to 4-1.
Leading scorers Carisa Padilla and Lauren Pecos tried to do their part, but they struggled as they finished with just six points each to lead the Lady Horsemen (2-4). It was a role reversal from Saturday’s 52-47 triple-overtime win over Taos.
Padilla and Pecos combined for 29 points, while six other players scored. This time, only Stella Valencia (five points), Taryn Aguilar (two) and Carmen Pacheco (one) visited the scorebook.
“We got to be able to find out consistency,” Esquibel said. “Right now, we don’t have it. We’re up one game, then we’re down another game. We have to find that happy medium.”
When the Lady Horsemen are on, they take opponents out of their game plan, which is to force someone besides Padilla and Pecos to score.
Carisa Padilla, who had a team-leading 12.2 PPG average coming into the game, has been a constant threat for the past three season. Last year, she was one of three players who averaged more than 7 points per game on the season for the team.
This year, She made up one-third of a trio that was averaging than 9 points per game, joining Pecos and Morgan. Until Bernalillo, the Lady Horsemen were more balanced, as the team has had at least six players score in every game.
Padilla credits the change in the offense to the coaches’ emphasis on shooting in practice, but it’s not as simple as that.
“Not just shooting, but shooting game-like shots and going as hard as we can,” Padilla said.
When St. Michael’s is on, it forces defenses to spread out and lets Padilla, Pecos and Morgan to drive to the basket and find cutters. It worked throughout the Taos Tigers Shootout, as the Lady Horsemen scored no fewer than 48 points in the round-robin tournament.
When the offense flounders, Padilla and Pecos have to shoulder a greater load and the offense stagnates. That happened in a 35-24 loss to Albuquerque Academy on Dec. 3, as St. Michael’s hit just nine of 62 shots from the field.
“We were getting shots right under the basket, and we’d miss,” Esquibel said. “There were times when we had four or five tries in one possession, but we could not get the ball in the basket.”
When teams employing more traditional methods, it allows the Lady Horsemen to run their offense more effectively.
“[Esquibel] puts a big emphasis on not to force things,” Padilla said. “Read the floor, and everything is going to be OK.”
If anyone has taken advantage of the newfound flow on offense, it’s Pecos. The freshman has almost tripled her scoring from last year, and she is doing it in key situations.
In a 63-60 win over Questa to open the Taos Tigers Shootout on Dec. 5, Pecos hit the game-winning 3 at the buzzer. Two days later, she hit a game-tying triple at the end of regulation against the host Lady Tigers, then tied the game with a bucket in the first overtime to extend the contest. St. Michael’s won 51-47 in triple overtime.
“Last year, I didn’t shoot as much as I should have,” Pecos said. “Knowing that I have to step up a little more this year, and be more of a leader helped with that.”
Pecos highlights a youth movement within the St. Michael’s program, as more than half the roster is filled with underclassmen and Padilla is the lone senior who sees significant playing time.
That played a factor down the stretch, as Bernalillo only led 17-13 after Pecos hit a 12-footer with 5:50 in the third quarter. St. Michael’s proceeded to hit just one of its next 12 shots that fueled a 15-2 run to give the Lady Spartans a 32-16 lead on Gabby O’Hara’s two free throws just 11 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We were their best offense, I guess,” Esquibel said. chuckling.
Esquibel hopes that when the calendar turns to March, he can look back and laugh at an aberration — not a theme to the season.
