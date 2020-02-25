Girls basketball
District 2-3A Tournament
St. Michael’s 50, Raton 14
What happened: The Lady Tigers got off to a 4-0 lead in the 2-3A first-round game Tuesday in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium when St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibelcq called a timeout and his coaches issued a challenge to his Lady Horsemen. “We emphasized how crucial it was to start strong, regardless of the opponent,” Esquibel said. “[Assistant coach Sonya] Ruizcq challenged them to hold them to zero points for the rest of the first and the second quarter.” St. Michael’s almost pulled it off, allowing just one basket the rest of the half and it built a 29-6 lead at the half. The rest of the night belonged to the reserves, as they played most of the second half.
Standouts: The Lady Horsemen had Carisa Padilla score 13 points, while Lauryn Pecos added nine.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (12-14) plays at Santa Fe Indian School in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Boys basketball
District 5-2A Tournament
Coronado 62, Peñasco 44
What happened: The Leopards overcame a 13-7 deficit after a quarter by outscoring the Panthers 55-31 the rest of the way to advance to a 5-2A semifinal Thursday. Coronado head coach Clyde Sanchezcq credited the defensive effort that threw off the Panthers for much of the night, and Andrew Jacquezcq kept them to just one shot as he grabbed 24 rebounds on the night. “We came in with a different game plan and the kids did a real god job defending,” Sanchez said. “And we actually scored the ball, which was big.”
Standouts: A quartet of Leopards shared the scoring wealth. Andrew Valdezcq had 14 points, while Gabe Candelariacq added 13, Marcos Martinezcq had 11 and Anthony Jaramillocq chipped in with 10.
What’s next: Coronado (9-16) plays at Mora on Thursday. Peñasco’s season ends with a 10-17 record.
