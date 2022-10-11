What happened: The Lady Horsemen rebounded from a tough District 2-1A/3A loss at Las Vegas Robertson with a mercy-rule win over the Lady Braves on Tuesday at the SFIS athletic complex. Seven players scored as the Lady Horsemen kept pace with Santa Fe Prep and the Lady Cardinals atop the district standings.
Top players: Freshman Bella Griego scored her first goal as a varsity player, then recorded her first hat trick to lead the way for St. Michael’s. Grace Sandoval had a pair of goals as she scored for the third straight match. The quintet of Cameren Gantt, Tara Schneider, Jada Lujan, Logan Hunt and Mia Tokoroyama each added a goal.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (11-4, 4-1) wastes no time returning to the pitch, as heads to West Las Vegas on Wednesday. SFIS (0-11, 0-5) entertains Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday.
Los Alamos 6, Pojoaque Valley 0
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers got off to a slow start, but blew open the District 4-A match at Pojoaque with four second-half goals. They peppered Pojoaque with 27 shots, with 17 of them on frame. Add to that 12 corner kicks, which Los Alamos converted into two goals. The win is its fourth straight and improved its district record to 3-0.
Top players: Tara McDonald had a hat trick to improve her overall goal total to 28 and added an assist. Carley Holland, Marlee Katko and Dayja Fellers each added a goal.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (9-7) travel to Moriarty on Thursday. Pojoaque (2-14, 0-3) plays host to Taos on Thursday.
Volleyball
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen engine was pumping on all cylinders, as they swept a Lady Braves team that came into Perez-Shelley Gymnasium ranked fourth in Class 3A, according to MaxPreps.com. St. Michael’s won, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21, in what head coach Valerie Sandoval described as a balanced effort. “All 12 of my players touched the ball and we had good team chemistry,” Sandoval said.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (16-0, 3-0) head to Las Vegas, N.M., on Friday for a matchup against reigning Class 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson, which is ranked second in 3A behind St. Michael’s. SFIS (11-4, 2-2) plays at home against Albuquerque Bosque School on Saturday.