Softball
St. Michael's 20, Hot Springs 5
What happened: The Lady Horsemen continue to show a potent offense, as they scored 12 runs in the third inning to put away the Lady Tigers on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Moriarty Invitational. St. Michael's collected 14 hits and Hot Springs committed six errors that didn't help its cause.
Top players: Eighth grader Mariella Ruiz led the Lady Horsemen with a 3-for-3 performance and drove in four runs while scoring four runs. Mariah Valdez also went 3-for-3, driving in 2 runs and scoring four times.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-1) plays the host Lady Pintos at 3 p.m. Friday.
