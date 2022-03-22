Softball
St. Michael's 13, Pojoaque Valley 12
What happened: The Lady Horsemen finished off a slugfest with the Elkettes at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex in walk-off style. Mia Duran ended the game with a single to score Mariah Valdez with the winning run as St. Michael's overcame a 12-11 deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Valdez tied the score with a single to right field that scored Marciella Ruiz, who reached base when she was hit by a pitch.
Pojoaque took a 7-5 lead in the third with a five-run outburst, then grabbed a 12-11 lead on Anissa Herrera's solo home run in the sixth.
Top players: Duran went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Valdez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Isabella Lopez had a hit and three walks while scoring four runs.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-1) heads to the Moriarty Invitational on Thursday, where it takes on Hatch Valley. Pojoaque (4-7) travels to Socorro on Friday.
