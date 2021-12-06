Girls basketball
Socorro 39, St. Michael’s 38
What happened: The Lady Horsemen had a chance to pull off the nondistrict win in Socorro, but luck eluded them. Lauryn Pecos was fouled a 3-point try with 7 seconds left and the Lady Warriors leading 37-36, and she made the first two to give St. Michael’s a one-point lead. But Lady Warriors forward Taelene Fowler was fouled when she rebounded Pecos’ miss on the third attempt. She drained both, and Pecos missed a 3 at the buzzer. Consistent scoring continued to be an issue for the Lady Horsemen, who scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to take a 30-18 lead, but had just three over the next 10 minutes as Socorro rallied for a 37-33 lead.
Top players: Pecos finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, and Lily Rodriguez added 10.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (1-3) travels to Albuquerque Bosque School on Thursday night.
