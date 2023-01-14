What happened: The Lady Horsemen were undersized but relentless on the defensive end. The Lady Timberwolves could never use their size effectively, as they generated a pair of two-point quarters in the first half and a pair of four-point efforts in the second. St. Michael’s led 32-4 by the half, and the margin mushroomed to 50-8 by the fourth.
Top players: Lauryn Pecos was efficient in scoring 16 points, with a 7-for-9 shooting performance from the field. Jada Lujan added 12 and Mia Duran scored nine.
Next game: St. Michael’s (11-6) starts District 2-3A play on Jan. 21 at Raton.
Boys basketball
Las Vegas Roberson 56, Abq. Sandia Prep 53
What happened: The Cardinals had to overcome a sluggish start that saw them trail 13-6 after a quarter and 25-19 at the half, and it took a Nathaniel Gonzales 3-pointer at the buzzer to break a 53-all tie. Robertson appeared to be in control after scoring 23 points in the third quarter and taking a 42-39 lead, but the Sundevils battled back to force the last-second heroics.
Top players: Bodie Schlinger had a game-high 18 points, while Kenneth Montoya added 14 and Jesse James Gonzales had 11. Nathaniel Gonzales, Jesse James’ brother, had seven. Jacub Schierloh had 16 points for Sandia Prep, with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
What’s next: Robertson (13-2) head into District 2-3A play with a home game against Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday.