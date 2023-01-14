St. Michaels High School logo

Girls basketball

St. Michael’s 58, East Mountain 12

What happened: The Lady Horsemen were undersized but relentless on the defensive end. The Lady Timberwolves could never use their size effectively, as they generated a pair of two-point quarters in the first half and a pair of four-point efforts in the second. St. Michael’s led 32-4 by the half, and the margin mushroomed to 50-8 by the fourth.

