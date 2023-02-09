What happened: The energy on the defensive end didn’t quite translate to the offense for the Lady Horsemen in a District 2-3A game Thursday in Raton. St. Michael’s kept Raton off the scoreboard in the opening quarter for a 12-0 lead, but Raton halved the margin to 16-10 by the break. It all changed in the second half, as the Lady Horsemen exploded for 40 points after the break. “The defense as still good, but we couldn’t get our energy on the offense and attack the basket,” said St. Michael’s head coach Sonya Ruiz. “In the second half, our defense created some turnovers and got our transition game going for us.”
Top players: Lauryn Pecos had one of her better games of the season with 19 points for the Lady Horsemen, and Maddie Mossman added 10.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (16-7 overall, 4-1 in 2-3A) begins consecutive trips to Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, when it heads to a game with district leader Las Vegas Robertson.
East Mountain 32, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 30
What happened: Prep/Waldorf had a chance to get a win over a Class 3A program in Prep Gymnasium, but could not come up with the tying basket in the final seconds. The co-op team led 14-13 at the half and the score was tied at 22-all after three. Once again, foul trouble hurt Prep/Waldorf, but head coach Anika Amon lauded how her team overcame it. “We gave ourselves a chance and battled down the stretch,” Amon said. “They [the Lady Timberwolves] have a lot of height, which also gave us trouble at the basket.”
Top players: Ria Baker had eight points for Prep/Waldorf, while Maya Crawford and Emery Kurth each scored six. East Mountain (5-18) had Jessie Leibold score 16 points, and Rylee Allen had eight.
What’s next: Prep/Waldorf (6-7) takes on the Academy for Technology and the Classics on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 53, East Mountain 42
What happened: The Blue Griffins were stingy defensively for three quarters, and that led to a 42-20 lead after three quarters in a nondistrict game in Sandia Park. However, the Timberwolves roared back and cut the lead to four late in the game before Prep pushed the lead back up to double figures. Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said his team played well in spurts, but a mental letdown after a tough loss to 2-3A leader St. Michael’s on Tuesday showed at times. “We were just a step slow in that fourth quarter,” Vigil said. “When our defense was on, we rebounded the ball and got in transition and were running. That built that lead. Then, we got a little lackadaisical and didn’t play very smart basketball in the fourth quarter.”
Top players: Mitch Grover led the Blue Griffins with 17 points, while Morgan Field added 10. The Timberwolves (4-19) were led by Kyle Hoffman, who had 13 points.
What’s next: Prep (10-10) returns to district play with a road trip to West Las Vegas on Friday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 59, Monte del Sol 43
What happened: The Dragons showed patience for one quarter, but that was not enough against the co-District 2-2A leaders in a game at ATC. Monte del Sol built a 17-16 lead after a quarter, but the next two quarters were the antithesis of that, as the Phoenix outscored the Dragons 33-17 to take a 49-34 lead entering the fourth. Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said his team did not work the offense much and settled for too many quick shots. A 14-for-49 performance from the field backed that up. “It was one [pass]-and-done on the offensive side, and their defense proved better than us,” Casaus said.
Top players: Jordan Apodaca had a team-high 17 points for ATC. Julian Bernardino, fresh off breaking the 1,00-point barrier in a 53-43 loss to Albuquerque Menaul on Tuesday, added 16 and Rocky Miller had 15. The Dragons had Kevin Enriquez score 24 points, and his younger brother, Bryan Enriquez, added 12.
What’s next: ATC (18-6, 7-1) takes on Tierra Encantada at home Thursday. Monte del Sol (12-12, 4-4) will play the Alacranes on Tuesday.