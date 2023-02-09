Girls basketball

St. Michael’s 56, Raton 26

What happened: The energy on the defensive end didn’t quite translate to the offense for the Lady Horsemen in a District 2-3A game Thursday in Raton. St. Michael’s kept Raton off the scoreboard in the opening quarter for a 12-0 lead, but Raton halved the margin to 16-10 by the break. It all changed in the second half, as the Lady Horsemen exploded for 40 points after the break. “The defense as still good, but we couldn’t get our energy on the offense and attack the basket,” said St. Michael’s head coach Sonya Ruiz. “In the second half, our defense created some turnovers and got our transition game going for us.”

