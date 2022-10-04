What happened: In a battle for the top spot in District 2-1A/3A, the Lady Horsemen needed every shot they could muster Tuesday to halt the Blue Griffins' 10-match winning streak at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. It wasn't until Grace Sandoval rifled a shot from 20 yards that slipped through Prep goalkeeper Maya Crawford's hands in the 75th minute that St. Michael's finally gained the upper hand. St. Michael's had 16 shots on goal to Prep's three, but had to rally from a 1-0 deficit. Iliana Lovato tied the score in the 30th minute.
Top players: Lovato tied teammate Jada Lujan for the team lead in goals with her 13th, while Sandoval scored her sixth. Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena also lauded the play of midfielder Cameren Gantt. Crawford had 14 saves for the Blue Griffins.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-3 overall, 3-0 in 2-1A/3A) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday. Prep (12-3, 3-1) heads to Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Taos 1
What happened: Fresh off a 10-day break, the Elkettes continued to roll, downing the Lady Tigers, 25-14, 20-25, 25-6, 25-12, in Ben Luján Gymnasium to open District 2-4A play. It was the fifth win in the last six matches for Pojoaque. The only downside to the match was Game 2, as the Elkettes had four errors on their first serve to give the Lady Tigers some momentum.
Top players: Sonya Quintana had 16 kills, four blocks and a pair of aces for Pojoaque. Adrianna Rodriguez had 23 digs to go with nine kills, while Anica Urioste had 11 kills and a team-high 25 digs. Jocelyn Nuñez had 36 assists and 13 digs.
What's next: Pojoaque Valley (11-2, 1-0) travels to Moriarty on Thursday. Taos (5-9, 0-1) has its district home opener against Española Valley the same day.
Estancia 3, Monte del Sol 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons hadn't won the first game all season, so they went out and opened District 2-2A play with a 25-18 win in Estancia. Then, Game 2 happened. The Lady Bears took advantage of an ankle injury to Monte del Sol's top hitter Krista Terrazas, which threw the Lady Dragons' rotation into chaos and led to a 25-8 loss. Estancia capped the evening with consecutive 25-16 wins. "It was pretty chaotic," Monte del Sol head coach Jessica Butler said. "The girls were real freaked out seeing her go down, and I had to sub different people in. It was definitely a change of pace we were not expecting."
Top players: Xandra Zubia took off her libero jersey to play up front, and managed 21 digs and a kill. Terrazas had two kills and eight digs, while June Martinez had three blocks, an ace and eight digs.
What's next: Monte del Sol (1-11) gets a nine-day break before playing at Albuquerque Menaul on Thursday.