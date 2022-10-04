Girls soccer

St. Michael's 2, Santa Fe Prep 1

What happened: In a battle for the top spot in District 2-1A/3A, the Lady Horsemen needed every shot they could muster Tuesday to halt the Blue Griffins' 10-match winning streak at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. It wasn't until Grace Sandoval rifled a shot from 20 yards that slipped through Prep goalkeeper Maya Crawford's hands in the 75th minute that St. Michael's finally gained the upper hand. St. Michael's had 16 shots on goal to Prep's three, but had to rally from a 1-0 deficit. Iliana Lovato tied the score in the 30th minute.

