RIO RANCHO — As tradition-rich as the St. Michael’s boys basketball program has been, the girls program has existed mostly on the fringes of success.

This season may have been a turning point.

The Lady Horsemen entered the Class 3A State Tournament as the No. 7 seed and on Tuesday they pushed perennial power Navajo Prep to the brink before losing 49-42. It ended what had been a season filled with plenty to boast about as coach Sonya Ruiz builds a contender.

030723 jw stmike state1.jpg

Navajo Prep forward Aniya Johnson, center, collides with St. Michael’s center Carmen Pacheco, right, while making a drive under pressure by Jacquelyn Gorman on Tuesday during a Class 3A state quarterfinal at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Horsemen lost 49-42.
030723 jw stmike state3.jpg

St. Michael’s Madelyn Mossman, right, and Ceciliana Ruiz, left, try to run down the ball as Navajo Prep’s Tru Billie makes a dive Tuesday during a 3A quarterfinal at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
030723 jw stmike state4.jpg

St. Michael's Madelyn Mossman battles for the ball against a mob of Eagle defenders Tuesday during St. Michael's Class 3A state quarterfinal loss to Navajo Prep at the Rio Rancho Events Center.