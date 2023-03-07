Navajo Prep forward Aniya Johnson, center, collides with St. Michael’s center Carmen Pacheco, right, while making a drive under pressure by Jacquelyn Gorman on Tuesday during a Class 3A state quarterfinal at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Horsemen lost 49-42.
RIO RANCHO — As tradition-rich as the St. Michael’s boys basketball program has been, the girls program has existed mostly on the fringes of success.
This season may have been a turning point.
The Lady Horsemen entered the Class 3A State Tournament as the No. 7 seed and on Tuesday they pushed perennial power Navajo Prep to the brink before losing 49-42. It ended what had been a season filled with plenty to boast about as coach Sonya Ruiz builds a contender.
She used a roster filled with seven seniors to win 18 games, the most for the school in eight years. It was also the first time the Lady Horsemen finished above .500 since the 2014-15 season, an extended stretch that ended with a solid performance against one of the state’s top teams.
“We had no doubt we could win this thing,” Ruiz said. “Even until the final seconds when Maddie was diving on the floor for a loose ball. They never gave up and that’s the attitude I’ve been looking for. We never thought we’d be out of this.”
Leading 30-26 in the third quarter, the tide for St. Michael’s began to turn when Navajo Prep’s defense came to life. The Lady Eagles gave up a bucket to Carmen Pacheco in the low post with 3:20 left in the quarter.
Aside from a handful of free throws scattered here and there over, nothing else fell. For 9 minutes, 22 seconds St. Michael’s didn’t convert a single field goal attempt as Navajo Prep used its press to disrupt things long enough to take over. The Lady Eagles went on an 18-5 run, largely due to its relentless pressure.
It wasn’t until Jada Lujan buried a 3-point shot with 1:58 left in the game that the Lady Horsemen made a bucket. It was more than enough to send Navajo Prep into Thursday’s semifinals.
Lady Eagles coach Rainy Crisp said St. Michael’s did something to her club that very few teams have managed to do over the years: Rattle their confidence by breaking Prep’s full-court press. The Lady Horsemen did it enough in the first half that Crisp shelved the press until the final few minutes of the third quarter.
“Yeah, that doesn’t really happen, not to us,” she said. “They got by us enough in the first half that we had to pull it off. We’re not used to doing that.”
The thought of having their offense, which Ruiz joked usually averages 30 turnovers a game, rattle anyone of that caliber brought a smile to the players’ faces.
“Throughout the season we have noticed some teams have gone away from the press because we got a lot better at pushing the ball,” said St. Michael’s guard Lauryn Pecos. “We finally started connecting. Teams started noticing that we can be a running team when we played the way we could.”
The game was starting to feel like a potential upset until the moment both coaches agreed was the turning point. It came in the final 1:20 of the third quarter when Prep’s Lailah McGary drove in for a bucket while getting fouled. She missed the free throw but teammate Aniya Johnson grabbed the rebound and was hacked herself.
Her two free throws tied the game at 32, then her steal and layup just nine seconds later gave Prep a lead it would never relinquish.
Johnson added three more points before the end of the period, then scored again early in the fourth quarter to open a 38-32 lead.
Although it remained close the rest of the way, the game never felt like it was getting away from Prep thanks to the way the Lady Eagles’ defense impacted the St. Michael’s offense.
The Lady Horsemen were led by Mossman’s 11 points. She was the only St. Michael’s player in double figures as the team shot just 29% from the field with 15 turnovers.
They were a combined 11-for-24 from the free throw line and just 8-or-33 on shots inside the 3-point line.
Pecos had nine points and Jada Lujan grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with six points.
Navajo Prep got a game-high from Johnson, who added a dozen rebounds and three blocked shots. She said it was Crisp’s message at halftime that got everyone’s attention.
“The words she told us, I think they made a difference because we did play like a different team after that,” she said.
“Numbers right now, the seeds the teams have, they don’t mean anything,” Crisp said. “Just because they were a [7-seed] doesn’t mean it was going to be easy. They’re better than that.”
NOTES
The Lady Horsemen have been eliminated from the state tournament three straight times by Navajo Prep, including the last two seasons. The other was in 2019. … Navajo Prep is now 89-12 the last four-plus seasons, winning state titles in 2020 and 2021. … The teams combined to miss 22 of 41 free throw attempts.