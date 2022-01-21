Girls basketball
St. Michael's 56, Raton 17
What happened: The Lady Horsemen got a much-needed confidence boost to open District 2-3A play Friday, building a 16-4 lead after a quarter and never looking back against the Lady Tigers in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The margin was 35-7 at the half and 44-11 heading into the fourth. St. Michael's head coach Sonya Ruiz said the intensity level was where it needed to be for district play.
"We came out ready to play," Ruiz said. "We know we have some stuff to prove and this was a good first step toward that."
Top players: Carmen Pacheco had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Horsemen, while guard Jada Lujan added 14.
What's next: St. Michael's (7-11 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) plays Santa Fe Indian School on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
Abq. High 71, Capital 24
What happened: The Lady Bulldogs came out of the first week of District 5-5A play with a 2-0 mark, scoring 46 points in the first half to secure the win in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital's scoring woes got it in trouble quickly, scoring just four points in the opening quarter and hitting double figures in a quarter just once.
Top players: Annalise Leos and Samantha Nava each had seven points to lead the Lady Jaguars. Leilani Love had a game-high 29 points for Albuquerque High, and Ariana Sanchez added 16.
What's next: Capital (4-14 overall, 1-1 in 5-5A) play at Los Lunas on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.