ALBUQUERQUE — The waning seconds of Tuesday afternoon’s Class 1A-3A state soccer semifinals gave Lee Hunt a moment to stand back, fold his arms across his chest and gaze across Sandia Prep’s grass soccer pitch toward his daughter.

Logan Hunt, one of four seniors on the St. Michael’s roster, was putting the finishing touches on her high school soccer career. The realization it was all coming to an end was setting in fast, and her dad knew it.

She and the Lady Horsemen (14-6) had just been eliminated in a 2-1 loss to Sandia Prep, ending a tumultuous season that was, to say the least, interesting from start to finish. The runners-up in last year’s state tournament, they survived the sudden resignation of their head coach in the final 10 days of the regular season to reach the final four of the state tournament.

