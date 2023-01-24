The first thing Mariella Ruiz looked for when she got the ball with 10 seconds left was the floor, and there were no feet in front of her.

Then she looked up — there were no bodies between her and the basketball rim. And just like a good coach’s daughter, she attacked.

The St. Michael’s sophomore wing’s layup with 6 seconds left lifted the Lady Horsemen to a historic 25-23 win over Santa Fe Indian School in their District 2-3A opener Tuesday night in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. It was the first time St. Michael’s (12-6 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) beat the Lady Braves since Feb. 17, 2015 — when Ruiz was in second grade.

Popular in the Community