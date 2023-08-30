There are the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen. Then there is the rest of the Class 3A field.

Over two months remain in the 2023 volleyball season, but the defending 3A champions made a resounding statement Wednesday night. In a matchup many believe could be a preview of the 3A championship in November, St. Michael’s was superior to the Lady Sundevils of Albuquerque Sandia Prep in just about every way.

Using a dominating service game that produced 14 aces against a young, inexperienced Sandia Prep back row, the Lady Horsemen feasted on free balls and sometimes free points in sweeping one of the main challengers in their class 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.

Recommended for you