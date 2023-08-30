Sandia Prep’s Avery Anderson, rear left, and Riley Epstein, front left, try to block a spike from St. Michael’s Maya Pino during the third game of Wednesday’s match at St. Michael’s. The Lady Horsemen, the Class 3A defending champions, beat one of their main state title challengers 25-15, 25-13, 25-10.
There are the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen. Then there is the rest of the Class 3A field.
Over two months remain in the 2023 volleyball season, but the defending 3A champions made a resounding statement Wednesday night. In a matchup many believe could be a preview of the 3A championship in November, St. Michael’s was superior to the Lady Sundevils of Albuquerque Sandia Prep in just about every way.
Using a dominating service game that produced 14 aces against a young, inexperienced Sandia Prep back row, the Lady Horsemen feasted on free balls and sometimes free points in sweeping one of the main challengers in their class 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.
St. Michael’s (2-0) asserted its dominance almost from the outset, scoring the match’s first eight points. It was a pattern that repeated itself all night, as the Lady Horsemen scored the first seven points in Game 2 and the first four in Game 3 to put Sandia Prep (0-1) in holes from which it could never recover.
“The most important part of every game is the beginning,” said Marissa Sandoval-Moya, the junior setter/outside hitter for St. Michael’s. “You need to have a very strong start, and we had that for every single set. Even if we didn’t have the serve, they sided out on the first ball, and we’d get an ace right off the bat.”
Sandoval-Moya was a big reason for that, as she served seven straight points and had a pair of aces to build an 8-0 lead in the opening game, then recorded three straight points on her serve in Game 3 that pushed the Lady Horsemen ahead 4-0.
But it wasn’t just Sandoval-Moya serving up all the fun. Senior libero Alex Crespin had seven straight service points to open the second game, and junior Victoria Victorino had consecutive aces late in the same game that pushed the Lady Horsemen lead to 23-11.
“We’ve been working hard on serving and getting teams out of system and I think we did that well [Tuesday, a sweep of Los Alamos] and tonight,” Lady Horsemen head coach Valerie Sandoval said. “Still got some work to do, but I’m happy so far.”
With Sandia Prep struggling with its serve-receive, St. Michael’s was free to attack whenever the Lady Sundevils merely passed the ball back over the net. Senior middle hitter Alana Overton feasted on those opportunities, recording a team-high 14 kills and a block. Oh, and she had an ace to go with it.
“We didn’t know what they were like going [into the match],” Overton said. “We just went in strong, and I think that got us going and helped build our energy and we fed off of that.”
Sandoval said what makes St. Michael’s so potent is its versatility at the net. Maya Pino had 10 kills and a pair of blocks, while junior Jane Erickson had six kills. Sandoval-Moya managed five kills, which matched her five aces on the night.
The encouraging sign is that the Lady Horsemen will not feel the effect of senior Rebekah Bagwell’s absence after she suffered a knee injury in preseason practice that will keep her off the court for the season. Erickson showed she is capable of getting opponents’ attention, as can senior Mia Duran, who had a pair of kills.
“When we lost ’Beka, we were devastated,” Sandoval said. “It’s her senior year, and she was a big outside hitter for us, especially for us at state. But I think that’s what teamwork is and being a teammate is. They’re rallying around her and trying to fill some big shoes she has.”
It was also a historic night for the junior duo of Pino and Sandoval-Moya. After dispatching the Lady Sundevils in Game 2, the pair were honored after they reached the 1,000-assist (Sandoval-Moya) and 500-kill (Moya) plateaus in their career.
While it was a great night to be a Lady Horsemen, Sandia Prep was left to pick up the pieces and move forward. Lady Sundevils head coach Audra Gentry said her back row is mostly sophomores who are stepping into roles left behind by seniors. Their inexperience showed against the St. Michael’s servers, but Gentry said they simply need time to get better.
And she feels they will improve if — maybe when is the better phrase — the two teams cross paths at the state tournament in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
“There was a little bit of nerves, and it is our first [match] of the season,” Gentry said. “They just need a little bit of time. We’re capable of playing with them.”
Even Sandoval said anyone who thinks Sandia Prep will not offer a much stiffer by November might want to re-think that.
“Audra is a really good coach, and they have a lot of talent,” Sandoval said. “I know in two or three months, they’ll be a completely different team.”
But for August, St. Michael’s has no peer. It’s up to the rest of the state to step up to the challenge.