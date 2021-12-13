Girls basketball
St. Michael's 40, Capital 37
What happened: The Lady Horsemen held the Lady Jaguars scoreless for more than 5 minutes of the fourth quarter, but they still needed a closing 5-0 run to cap a rally from a 35-29 deficit. A breakaway layup by Lauryn Pecos broke a 37-all tie with 11.9 seconds left, and Ceciliana Ruiz knocked down a free throws with 4.3 seconds left to seal the win. St. Michael's head coach Sony Ruiz said her team is learning to knocked down open looks. "We're getting good shots, we're just not finishing," Ruiz said. "We did that [against Capital]."
Top players: Pecos finished with a game-high 16 points for the Lady Horsemen.
What's next: St. Michael's (3-3) plays Crownpoint Friday in the opening round of the Ben Luján Classic at Pojoaque Valley. Capital (2-5) takes on Newcomb on Thursday in the first round of the Eddie Peña Classic at Grants.
