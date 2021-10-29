Girls soccer
Class 1A-3A Tournament
Semifinal
No. 3 St. Michael's 4, No. 6 East Mountain 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen needed 38 minutes Friday to break through the wall the Lady Timberwolves built around their goal. Grace Sandoval sailed a 25-yard shot into the back of the net to give St. Michael's a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Sandoval scored twice more in the second half for insurance as St. Michael's advanced to the semifinals for the fourth straight season.
Top players: Sandoval's hat trick upped her season total to 25. Tara Schneider added a goal to cap the scoring.
What's next: The Lady Horsemen (14-4) take on either No. 2 Socorro in Socorro or play host to No. 7 Rehoboth on Tuesday.
