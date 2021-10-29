St. Michaels High School logo

Girls soccer

Class 1A-3A Tournament

Semifinal

No. 3 St. Michael's 4, No. 6 East Mountain 0

What happened: The Lady Horsemen needed 38 minutes Friday to break through the wall the Lady Timberwolves built around their goal. Grace Sandoval sailed a 25-yard shot into the back of the net to give St. Michael's a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Sandoval scored twice more in the second half for insurance as St. Michael's advanced to the semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Top players: Sandoval's hat trick upped her season total to 25. Tara Schneider added a goal to cap the scoring.

What's next: The Lady Horsemen (14-4) take on either No. 2 Socorro in Socorro or play host to No. 7 Rehoboth on Tuesday.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.