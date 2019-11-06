BERNALILLO — Talk all day about the elements if you want.
It’s true that Wednesday morning’s quarterfinal round of the Class 1A-3A girls State Soccer Tournament had more to do with Mother Nature than it did with the action on the field. The rain started falling as soon as the quartet of 9 a.m. games began and by time they ended the four fields were a soggy, frigid mess.
“Yeah, it was bad out there,” said junior Rachel Morgan after leading third-seeded St. Michael’s to a 5-1 win over Las Vegas Robertson. “It’s definitely not easy to play when it gets like that but after a while, you know, you don’t really notice it. Well, you do, but not really.”
Morgan had a hat trick, scoring twice in the first half and once more late in the second half as the Lady Horsemen (16-4-1) rolled into Thursday’s semifinals opposite No. 2 Socorro. Gabrielle Farrar and Farrah Baker scored the other St. Michael’s goals; the final three tallies coming within minutes after Robertson got its only goal with 20 minutes left in regulation and the weather making an absolute mess of things via a steady and cold rain.
Farrar’s goal was basically hand-delivered by her older sister, Olivia. It was Olivia’s corner kick at the far side of the field that came down immediately in front of Gabrielle at the mouth of the goal.
That started a flood of activity that included Baker’s rolling shot from the edge of the box and Morgan’s jailbreak solo run into the box to beat Lady Cardinals keeper Krysta Cunico.
The conditions were clearly no friend to anyone not lucky enough to run around chasing the ball. As the keeper, Cunico was forced to play a mostly stationary game between the pipes. At least twice during the second half she justifiably had trouble grabbing shots kicked right at her because the wet grass made the ball tough to grip.
“When you’re out there running around this kind of game isn’t that bad,” said St. Michael’s head coach Maggie Feil. “It was ugly when we first walked out here but standing here on the sidelines, no fun at all. You really start to feel it. You just have to play though it and that’s what we told the girls.”
The key to Wednesday’s game was what Feil didn’t actually say to the team. After Robertson cut it to 2-1, the coaching staff didn’t say a word about picking up the intensity, about finding their composure, about not letting the moment get away from them.
“Sometimes not saying anything is the best thing to say,” Feil said. “It’s just a look. Just shake it off and keep playing. Things happen.”
When the Lady Horsemen turned that tenuous 2-1 lead into a blowout, Feil took one of her top players off the pitch and sent her to the parking lot to keep warm. Team co-captain Daisy Ranney Smith has been battling a cold this week and Feil wanted to give her a bit of a rest before Thursday’s rematch with Socorro.
It was Smith, after all, who had the shot of the 2018 state tournament when she angled a corner kick over and around the Socorro defense and into the back of the net for a semifinal win against the Lady Warriors.
NOTES
Prep vs. Prep: Top-seeded Sandia Prep began its quest for a fourth straight state championship by eliminating Santa Fe Prep, 5-1. The Lady Sundevils (20-1) fell into Santa Fe Prep’s game plan for most of the first half, which is to say a defensive struggle with few scoring chances. That ended late in the first half when Ava Forrester and Isa Gilbert scored just two minutes apart (technically they were own goals by the Blue Griffins) in the final five minutes to take a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Griffins end their season 6-12-1. Their goal, however, was the first allowed by Sandia Prep, since Oct. 12 – ending a string of five straight shutouts.
Moving on: Form held as all four top seeds won Wednesday, including No. 4 Bosque and No. 2 Socorro. Bosque shut out East Mountain, 4-0, while Socorro crushed No. 10 Rehoboth, 10-1.
